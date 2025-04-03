Coolest hobby ever? NJ guy makes wines inspired by Springsteen 

You can take the boy out of New Jersey but they say you can’t take the Jersey out of the boy. Well, he ain’t a boy, no, he’s a man.

A man named Arnold Breitbart who was raised in the Garden State and spent many summers in Bradley Beach and Asbury Park.

He lives on Long Island now but his Jersey credentials are long and intact. Breitbart, a successful plastic surgeon, has seen Bruce Springsteen live more than 100 times.

The Boss’s music is a passion of his and according to NJ Monthly, so is crafting homemade wine.

So what happens when two passions come together? One of the coolest hobbies a Jersey guy can have.

He makes wines inspired by and named after Bruce Springsteen albums.

He prides himself on capturing the essence of what’s unique about each album and having that reflect in the wine he creates for it.

For example, he started with “Born to Run” and represented the 1975 album with a classic cabernet sauvignon. From there he was bitten with this somewhat bonkers obsession.

He’s made a wine for not only every single Bruce album, but even some compilations as well.

There’s “Greetings from Asbury Park” which he saw as a rosé. That came from a line in the album’s 8th song “Spirit in the Night.”

I got a bottle of rosé so let’s try it

We’ll pick up Hazy Davy and Killer Joe

And I’ll take you all out to where the gypsy angels go

I’m not sure I’m sharing my wine with anyone named Killer Joe, but I digress.

And what else would “Darkness on the Edge of Town” be other than a pinot noir?

So if you’re the ultimate Springsteen fan you’re thinking ‘where can I buy this wine?’ Well, you can’t.

Womp womp.

Breitbart won’t sell them but he gives them away to friends and family and once even to Patti Scialfa when he was seeing “Springsteen On Broadway.”

But if you ever find yourself at the Springsteen Archives at Monmouth University in West Long Branch his full collection of Springsteen wines is on display there.

Cheers!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.