Famous classic artists to perform around NJ this April 2025
Summer is just around the corner in New Jersey. Soon enough, we'll be out there enjoying those long, summer days, while also catching some of Jersey's biggest shows.
Speaking of which, we play a lot of Jersey's favorite artists on the weekends, and cannot wait to share that full list of groups that'll be making a stop in or around the Garden State this upcoming summer. I'm sure I speak for everyone when I say summer can't get here soon enough.
But while we wait, did you know there are a handful of classic groups that are scheduled to perform in or around New Jersey this April? It's never too late to get a jump start with awesome music, and that's exactly what's happening this month.
The following are all artists that you hear on New Jersey 101.5 weekends, when we play Jersey's Biggest Hits. Shows are listed in date order and are happening in New Jersey or just over the bridge in New York City.
And keep your eyes open for our full 2025 summer lineup, which will arrive later this month. In the meantime, enjoy the following shows happening this spring in and around New Jersey.
Groups performing in New York
We'll first start off with those who are performing in New York City this April. Although these shows aren't happening in New Jersey, they are in close enough proximity for those of us living in the Garden State to enjoy.
April 5 - The Fixx @ Palladium Times Square
April 9 - Jackson Browne @ Gotham Hall
April 10 - John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band @ The Cutting Room
April 12 - Spin Doctors @ The Brooklyn Bowl
April 16 - Heart @ Radio City Music Hall
April 23 - John Oates @ Sony Hall
Those are all the groups performing just across the river, and you can get more info for each show, including ticket info, by clicking or tapping on the artist names above.
Groups performing in New Jersey
Although not as extensive, there are groups that are performing in New Jersey this April as well. And yes, every group mentioned here is also heard during the weekend on New Jersey 101.5 (click or tap on the artists below for more show info).
April 7 - Peter Frampton @ The State Theatre in New Brunswick, NJ
April 10 - The Fixx @ Newton Theatre in Newton, NJ
It's here! The complete 2025 NJ county fair summer schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
When will NJ theme parks open for the 2025 season?
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.