New Jersey is a culinary delight. We have the best of everything. From high end steakhouses to fine French cuisine you can find it all just minutes from anywhere.

We also have the best pizza and pasta.

Sometimes, however, you just want a hot dog.

With the warm weather here, I asked listeners to the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show where to find the best dogs in the Garden State.

Ranked in no particular order, here’s the top 10 best hot dog joints in Jersey along with a couple of my favorites.

J&G Texas Weiners

238 North Ave, Dunellen, NJ 08812

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Scott, from Lambertville, says J&G’s has “great dogs and great service!”

Listeners love the breakfast sandwiches and cheeseburgers, but rave about the dogs.

Am I missing something in the spelling on the sign?

Jersey Dog

77 Water St, Newton, NJ 07860

Google maps Google maps loading...

Odin, from Phillipsburg, told us “they have great dogs and excellent fries. Worth the drive!”

The Olde Heidelberg Inn

Keansburg Waterfront Boardwalk, Keansburg, NJ 07734

Google Maps/Olde Heidleberg via Facebook Google Maps/Olde Heidleberg via Facebook loading...

Located inside the Keansburg Amusement Park, its not a true hot dog joint, but listeners say they have the best dogs on the boardwalk.

Hot Rods Hot Dogs

2113 NJ-31, Glen Gardner, NJ 08826

Google maps/Hot Rod's Dogs via Facebook Google maps/Hot Rod's Dogs via Facebook loading...

Multiple listeners called to say this is their go-to spot for great hot dogs.

Hot Dog Johnny’s

333 US-46, Belvidere, NJ 07823

Hot Dog Johnny via Facebook Hot Dog Johnny via Facebook loading...

The official address is Belvidere, but everyone knows it’s really Buttzville. It makes for a better joke.

One of my personal favorites, don’t forget a frosted glass of buttermilk!

Hot Diggity Dog

3970 Main St, Chatsworth, NJ 08019

Hot Diggity Dog via Facebook Hot Diggity Dog via Facebook loading...

Boasting 37 different toppings, this seasonal hot dog stand is a Jersey gem!

You have to try their Jalapeno Cheddar Dog. It’s a dog that bites back!

Destination Dogs

101 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Destination Dogs via Facebook Destination Dogs via Facebook loading...

This is not your average hot dog. Boasting dogs from around the country and specialty creations like the ROCKY BAL-BOAR-A and REUBEN STUDDARD.

They got my attention with the BILLS MAFIA dog!

Russ Ayres Hot Dogs

680 US-206, Bordentown, NJ 08505

Google Maps/Russ Ayres Hot Dogs via Facebook Google Maps/Russ Ayres Hot Dogs via Facebook loading...

One of my personal favorites. Russ Ayres has been a destination for generations.

Their bacon cheese dogs and chili cheese dogs are among the best.

Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs

2230 Princeton Pike, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648

Goggle Maps Goggle Maps loading...

A business Dedicated to the men and women associated with emergency services, the military and their families and for all those who volunteer to help others.

Recently open under new management, they serve excellent hot dogs and their cheese fries are over-the-top!

Davy's Hot Dogs

14 Howard Blvd, Mt Arlington, NJ 07856

Davy's Hot Dogs via Facebook Davy's Hot Dogs via Facebook loading...

Surrounded by classic memorabilia, Davy’s is celebrating 40-years serving up classic hot dogs and casual food.

These are the hot dog joints New Jersey 101.5 listeners say are the best. Did we miss anything? I'd love to hear your comments.

