Prison for NJ man, ex convict, who robbed pizza delivery drivers

A 34-year-old Cumberland County convict has been sent to prison for robbing two pizza delivery drivers.

On Monday, Tyreen Walker, of Bridgeton, was sentenced to an aggregate term of 14 years, of which he must serve nearly 12 before becoming eligible for parole.

The sentence is back-to-back terms of seven years for two second-degree counts of robbery.

In November 2019, Walker was arrested for robberies involving Domino’s Pizza and Pizza Hut delivery drivers.

He placed an order for delivery to an abandoned address and robbed the driver when they arrived.

Walker stole a total of about $200 from those two incidents, The Daily Journal reported.

He was armed with a piece of lumber during one robbery and a handgun in the other incident.

It was actually a third call, to one of the two pizza locations he already had targeted, that led to Walker’s arrest, the same report said.

Walker previously was convicted of sexual assault in 2011, involving a victim between the ages of 13 and 15, and was sentenced to four years in prison, according to court records.

After being released from his most recent sentence, Walker will be subject to parole supervision for three years.

