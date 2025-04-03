2025 Summer Fireworks Schedule for Seaside Heights, New Jersey

Memorial Day will be here before we know it. It's 53 days away. Summertime is right around the corner.

Fourth of July NEVER stops in Seaside Heights, especially with the fireworks spectacular over the beach every week, the entire summer.

These fabulous fireworks are a tradition I can't wait for them every year. Anytime you can see fireworks, they're spectacular, most times. At the beach, on a warm summer night, especially in Seaside Heights, it's just fantastic.

Every summer Seaside Heights has its free Fireworks Spectacular for the summer season. If you've never seen the fireworks in Seaside, take the family this year, it's beautiful. It's not just the fireworks, it's the sand between your toes, the beach chairs, and of course sweet treats from the boardwalk. I like to call it an experience.

Enjoy the awesome fireworks from anywhere on the Seaside Heights boardwalk. If you're at the ride pier, grabbing ice cream, playing a boardwalk game, or just sitting on the beach, you will see the fireworks.

So, this is what I do - I grab the family and our beach chairs, and usually pack a quick picnic for the beach, right before the fireworks show. Of, course ice cream or fries, or even popcorn on the beach we all grab and bring down to the chairs. The twinkle of the fireworks on the ocean is just wonderful.

Most of the fireworks spectacular are Wednesday nights along the boardwalk. It's "HOT", relax when the sun goes down, and look up. These fireworks are incredibly cool here at the Jersey Shore.

