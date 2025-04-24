‘Roastmaster General’ Jeff Ross is coming to Atlantic City, NJ

If you’re a fan of comedy you either already know about Jeff Ross or you’re going to want to become familiar with his work.

He’s know internationally as “The Roastmster General” for hosting the Comedy Central roasts and has been Emmy-nominated for his other work in entertainment.

Soon he’ll be making the Garden State laugh with his new show “Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride.” The Roastmaster will exclusively tour this show on Hard Rock stages this summer before heading to Broadway.

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride

Named for his beloved grandfather's travel advice, the intimate one-man show offers a peeled back (see what he did there?) look into the heart and soul of Ross.

Ever since my Aunt Bess took me to see Jackie Mason on Broadway when I was young, I’ve daydreamed about performing my own classy and uncensored one-man show,” said Jeff Ross. “I’m honored and excited by the opportunity to share my origin story of how I became the Roastmaster General!

Jeff Ross performing in New Jersey

The shows are set for Friday and Saturday, July 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. in the Sound Waves Theater.

This new show is designed to be a cathartic experience shared with others – I encourage you to bring friends that you care about, people that might be going through tough times.

I will shake them out of it with an evening of uncensored jokes, uplifting stories, songs and even some live roasting of the bravest volunteers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on Hard Rock’s website or Ticket Master.

