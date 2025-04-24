Phillies star uses at-bat for gender reveal

Gender reveals. The creative way of letting others know all at once, usually at a gathering, the gender of your baby-to-be. Some old people hate them. Then again, some old people hate anything that wasn’t widely done more than half a century ago. Like tattoos, or going to college.

I will say this. Gender reveals, just like promposals, are a lot of pressure. They’re expected now. And God forbid yours isn’t out of the box enough.

Bryce Harper’s was in the box. Specifically, the batter’s box. The Philadelphia Phillies player used an at-bat to reveal the gender of his and his wife’s fourth child. The first baseman himself didn’t even know the answer.

NBC Sports Philadelphia via YouTube NBC Sports Philadelphia via YouTube loading...

He set it up ahead of time with teammate Trea Turner who waited for a text with the gender. When it came during their game against the Giants the other night, his job was to hand Harper either a pink bat or a blue bat, which would then of course let all fans know in addition to Bryce.

Marlins Phillies Baseball AP loading...

“I got a text message with the gender,” Turner said. “I messed with him a little bit in the dugout. I picked up the pink one and swung it around a little bit. He thought he was having a girl, so I had to mess with him a little bit. Sure enough, it was a boy. I ended up handing him the blue one, and he was pretty happy.”

I have to assume that blue bat he batted with is going to be kept by the Harper family forever. The Harpers already had two girls and a boy.

Marlins Phillies Baseball AP loading...

The Phillies lost that game 10-4 but it was a winning night for Bryce Harper.

