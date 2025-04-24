Jackson & Griffin Zarrow’s favorite family day trips in NJ

Happy Take Your Child to Work Day! A time-honored tradition for children across the United States, celebrated on the fourth Thursday of April every year, allowing children a valuable job shadowing experience. And allowing parents to show their workday, workplace, and co-workers.

I'm happy that, for the first time ever, I was able to bring along two of my four sons to work for this special day: 9 year old Jackson and 7 year old Griffin. (Apologies to Nathan and Tyler, who are just a little too young this year.)

Jackson and Griffin came to work with me at 4 a.m. and have been learning the ins and outs of weather forecasting, helping to record my weathercasts across the Townsquare New Jersey Info & Weather Network, and seeing how the radio sausage is made. We're having fun!

Of course, one of the most important jobs of any Townsquare Media employee is creating great digital content. So I tasked my boys to come up with a list of some of their most favorite family day trips across the great Garden State!

We work hard to raise our "Jersey boys" with a love and appreciation for everything our home state has to offer. Presented in no particular order, here is a 100% kid-curated list of Jackson's and Griffin's top spots for NJ families.

YESTERcades

Metuchen, Red Bank, Somerville, and Westfield

Yestercades.com

Yestercades is a great spot for birthdays too. Here, Jackson plays with his friends at his 7th birthday party. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Yestercades is a great spot for birthdays too. Here, Jackson plays with his friends at his 7th birthday party. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Jackson: "I like video games. Even the retro 'old' ones."

Dan: This place is a blast for all ages. Plus, it's weatherproof and air-conditioned. You'll likely find me trying my hand at an old-school pinball machine, or challenging my wife to a game of air hockey.

Turtle Back Zoo

West Orange

TurtleBackZoo.com

The gibbons are one of the top attractions at Turtle Back Zoo, along with the giraffes and the train. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The gibbons are one of the top attractions at Turtle Back Zoo, along with the giraffes and the train. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Griffin: "I love petting the stingrays and feeding lettuce to the giraffes."

Dan: We have been proud members of this zoo for several years, and it's always a nice, easy trip with the boys. Especially with Griffin the animal-lover and Tyler the toddler.

Fantasy Island Amusement Park

Beach Haven

FantasyIslandLBI.com

Jackson and Griffin, along with their brothers and cousins, try to visit Fantasy Island several times every time each summer. One of our favorite spots on LBI. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Jackson and Griffin, along with their brothers and cousins, try to visit Fantasy Island several times every time each summer. One of our favorite spots on LBI. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Jackson: "I love going on all the rides with my family, and playing all the carnival games."

Dan: It's a perfect "down the shore" amusement park. And don't think the compact rides don't offer thrills - Crab Race and Sea Dragon's Revenge are intense! Ride and game tickets can add up quickly, so try to catch one of their deals or specials.

Cape May County Zoo

Cape May Courthouse

CapeMayCountyNJ.org

Cape May County Zoo is a real treasure. Here, Jackson checks if he can jump as far as a kangaroo. (Spoiler alert: He can not.) (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Cape May County Zoo is a real treasure. Here, Jackson checks if he can jump as far as a kangaroo. (Spoiler alert: He can not.) (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Griffin: "I like the giant bear habitat and the kangaroos."

Dan: It's free! (Although donations are accepted and highly recommended.) The quality of this zoo and diversity of its animals are incredible. I could spend all day camped out at the back of the park, watching giraffes, ostriches, and zebras roam around the huge savannah area.

Six Flags Great Adventure

Jackson Township

SixFlags.com

Jackson and Griffin getting ready to ride Lil' Devil, one of 13 great roller coasters at Six Flags Great Adventure. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Jackson and Griffin getting ready to ride Lil' Devil, one of 13 great roller coasters at Six Flags Great Adventure. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Jackson: "My favorite part is Bugs Bunny National Park, to meet the characters and go on rides with my little brothers."

Dan: One of the world's premier theme parks for over 50 years, and we are lucky to have them right here in New Jersey. The park is undergoing some massive changes right now, closing several popular rides, revamping food menus, and opening The Flash: Vertical Velocity. Beware summer Saturdays and Fright Fest, as the theme park can get insanely crowded.

Jenkinson's Aquarium

Point Pleasant Beach

Jenkinsons.com

Look at those teeth! A much younger Griffin is both fascinated and terrified of this Jenkinson's shark. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Look at those teeth! A much younger Griffin is both fascinated and terrified of this Jenkinson's shark. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Griffin: "I love fish! And the sharks are so cool."

Dan: What I love most about Jenk's is it's scale and scope. It doesn't try to be an enormous aquarium, with zillions of species. It's a perfect way to spend an hour or two watching aquatic life and learning about them. Say hi to the penguins for me!

Stony Hill Corn Maze

Chester



Every year, the Zarrow boys venture up to Stony Hill Farm for the fall foliage and fun. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Every year, the Zarrow boys venture up to Stony Hill Farm for the fall foliage and fun. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Jackson: "I love the apple cider and the donuts. Oh, and there's a corn maze too!"

Dan: Fall is such a magical time for family fun, and Stony Hill has been part of our autumn tradition for as long as we have been a family. (Literally since my wife Amy and I first met in 2013.) The maze is always challenging and fun, and the other attractions add to the experience. As Jackson said, the harvest food is top-notch too.

The Park

Parks are low-technology, free, social, and easy to get to. Family day trips don't always have to be complicated. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Parks are low-technology, free, social, and easy to get to. Family day trips don't always have to be complicated. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Griffin: "Our playground has a fun rock wall. And there's even an exercise trail that goes around the whole park."

Dan: Sometimes, simple is best. Your local park is another free option for family fun. Your kids may have a favorite. Or you could stack several parks into a mini road trip for more fun. Of course, good luck telling them it's time to go home...

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.