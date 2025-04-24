The NJ wildfire is so big these NJ towns could fit inside it
You don't need me to tell you that New Jersey has been dealing with massive wildfires this week.
On Tuesday’s show on New Jersey 101.5, when Jeff Deminski and I took calls on the growing situation along the Parkway with the Jones Road fire, it was around 1,200 acres burned.
That’s almost 2 square miles.
Driving home to Freehold on Wednesday night, I could smell the smoke, and my eyes were burning. Yes, I kid you not, from that far away. I had to roll up my windows.
As I write this Wednesday evening, the Jones Road fire has grown to 13,250 acres. That’s just over 20 square miles. It’s enormous.
How enormous? This might give you some perspective.
Our state capital, Trenton, where acting governor Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency over the blaze, is 8.2 square miles. So you could fit all of Trenton inside what’s burned and still have room for all of Camden (10.34 square miles) and still have space left over.
This blows my mind.
Imagine every building, every street, every structure, park, vehicle, all of it, in these two New Jersey cities had vanished.
This fire is even bigger than that.
Since at this point it’s only 50% contained by the time you’re reading this it’s certainly even bigger.
Then I went down more of a rabbit hole.
The borough of Raritan? You could fit 10 of them within this scorched earth.
You could fit Jon Bon Jovi’s entire 18.66 square mile hometown of Sayreville within the borders of this blaze.
OK, then I got really crazy. Guess how many entire MetLife Stadiums would fit inside the burned area?
Try 265,508. You know, give or take a stadium.
Mind blown yet?
I hope this gives us all some sense of just how huge this fire is and how grateful we should all be to the men and women working around the clock to stop it.
Take a look at how terrifying it was:
Frightening scenes of the Jones Road Wildfire
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF
Your hurricane emergency kit: what to pack
Gallery Credit: Sophia Laico
New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.