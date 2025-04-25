🔥A slight shift in wind direction blew smoke over the Garden State Parkway Friday

🔥Conditions are ideal for the other fires to spread quickly

🔥Rain on Friday night and Saturday will help contain the fire

A subtle shift in wind sent smoke from the Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County over the Garden State Parkway Friday morning as it burned for a fourth day.

The fire has burned through nearly 24 square miles (15,300 acres) and is 60% contained as of Friday morning, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. Four structures are threatened by the fire but the major roads through the area have reopened.

No houses or lives have been lost. One business was destroyed.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says winds continue to blow out of the south but occasionally take more of a southwesterly or southeasterly direction, sending smoke towards the Parkway through Ocean Township and Lacey.

"Remember, we report wind as the direction it is blowing from. Wind speeds will increase Friday afternoon, which means the haze and smoky smell may spread anywhere in Ocean or southern Monmouth counties. Hopefully, we pick up a good quarter-inch to half-inch of rain tonight into tomorrow," Zarrow said.

Map shows the area of containment for the Jones Road Wildfire as of 4/25/25 Map shows the area of containment for the Jones Road Wildfire as of 4/24/25 (NJ DEP) loading...

Rain will help

The winds, along with low humidity and a lack of precipitation that allow the debris on the forest floor to dry out, have created ideal conditions for the spread of fire, according to the National Weather Service. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. However, there is no ban.

"Under mostly sunny skies, winds may gust as high as 35 mph on Sunday. If it does not rain as much as expected, or if any part of the Jones Road Wildfire remains uncontrolled, the wind could lead to an increase in fire spread, development, and danger," Zarrow said.

Satellite view of the Jones Road Wildfire 4/23/25 Satellite view of the Jones Road Wildfire 4/23/25 (NASA) loading...

