Everyone knows about the towns that have become the fastest-growing in New Jersey. Jersey City’s hipsters, professionals, and New York commuters have made it one of the most popular cities in the state.

Lakewood’s orthodox Jewish population has given its population a boost.

Millstone, with its low tax rate, expansive yards and rural feel, attracts people with no kids who don’t care that there isn’t a school in town.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

A fast-growing NJ town

But Rocky Hill, a tiny borough in Somerset County, has quietly become one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing towns.

Between 2012 and 2022, its population surged by 45%, making it the second fastest-growing municipality in the state during that period.

What’s drawing people to this little pocket of Central Jersey?

First off, it’s charming. Rocky Hill is the kind of place where historic homes line tree-shaded streets, and the community feels tight-knit. Despite its small size (just 0.6 square miles), it offers a peaceful, village-like atmosphere that’s hard to find elsewhere.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Then there’s the location. Nestled along the Millstone River, it’s just a short drive from Princeton, offering easy access to shopping, dining, and cultural events. Yet, it remains removed from the hustle and bustle, providing a serene retreat for its residents.

For commuters, Rocky Hill is approximately 48 miles from New York City, with a typical drive taking around 1 hour and 15 minutes, depending on traffic. Alternatively, residents can access NJ Transit trains from nearby stations like Jersey Avenue or New Brunswick, reaching NYC’s Penn Station in under an hour.

Economically, Rocky Hill is thriving. As of March 2025, the average home value in Rocky Hill is $722,793, reflecting a 5.6% increase over the past year. While prices are on the rise, and homes are too cheap, it seems worth it to people because they remain more affordable compared to neighboring towns like Princeton, offering more space and value for the investment.

Education is another draw. With 72.5% of residents holding a bachelor’s degree or higher, the borough boasts a highly educated population.

Rocky Hill offers the best of both worlds: small-town charm with easy access to urban amenities. It’s no wonder people are making the move. Just don’t tell everyone. They'd like to keep it a little secret.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2023 from January through May, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that homes hit the market and sell in two months or less, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties.

Most counties have seen houses go for more than the list price this year, while the rest have been very close to asking — on average. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈