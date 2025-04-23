Jennifer Lopez cannot stay away from New Jersey.

After wrapping the movie "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in Jersey City last year, now she’s back. And honestly? I’m not mad about it.

She is in town filming "Office Romance," a new Netflix rom-com co-starring none other than Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein. And if you’ve seen any random production trucks or fake food trucks called “Destiny Burritos” around town, now you know why.

J.Lo has been spotted everywhere lately, and it’s so much fun hearing about where she’s been spotted hanging with her locals.

She’s been seen filming scenes in Hoboken, Edgewater, Kenilworth, and most recently, at a stunning home on Gates Avenue in Montclair. That Tudor-style house was listed at $8.5 million last year and has everything from an indoor pool to a full gym to a carriage house. Perfect rom-com setting for the rom-com queen.

J.Lo was even seen grabbing a bite near the Hoboken waterfront earlier this month, and people were buzzing on social media about her popping out of a black SUV like the star that she is.

Montclair, of course, has quietly become a bit of a movie star itself.

"Analyze This", "Maybe I Do" and "Deliver Me From Nowhere" were all filmed there.

Now, "Office Romance" joins the list. Filming in Montclair is happening at just that one Gates Ave home, but with a setup like that, they’ve probably got everything they need in one spot.

And in a full-circle moment, J.Lo just announced her "Selena" co-star Edward James Olmos will join the cast. From her 1997 breakout role to now, she’s still killing it.

So if you’re in Montclair, Hoboken, or anywhere in between… keep your eyes peeled. Jenny from the Block is back on our block.

