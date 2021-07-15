Police: Barnegat, NJ man abusive to son on video before death

BARNEGAT — A township man accused of child endangerment was seen on surveillance video being abusive to his own young son two weeks before the boy's death this past spring, according to court documents.

Christopher Gregor, 29, and the six-year-old child were seen in video taken in the gym of the clubhouse at Gregor's housing complex on March 20, according to the affidavit of probable cause from Gregor's July arrest.

In the affidavit, police said the video shows Gregor putting his son on a treadmill before increasing the speed to the point where the child falls off.

Gregor then appears to bite the child's head while getting him back onto the exercise equipment and repeating the same cycle, making the machine run faster until the boy falls off, again.

He falls several more times from the speeding equipment, according to the complaint warrant.

Though not identified by police due to his young age, Corey has been publicly memorialized by his mother, Breanna Micciolo, of Englishtown, since the boy's sudden death at an Ocean County hospital on April 2.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has stressed that circumstances leading to the child's death remain an active investigation.

(Corey via Bre Micciolo/GoFundMe coordinator Ashley Reynolds)

Micciolo has created a Facebook group, called "Justice for Corey," from which she has accused Gregor of repeatedly abusing their young son.

An attorney for Gregor disputes those claims, telling News 12 that he believes his client will be vindicated.

Evidence that Gregor had committed acts of abuse against the child on March 20 was recovered after the boy's death, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said on Monday.

Micciolo and some supporters were outside the Ocean County Courthouse on Thursday, some holding signs, according to the Facebook group.

They planned to revisit the area outside the courthouse on Friday, as Gregor was slated for a detention hearing.

