Barnegat, NJ man charged with endangerment after boy’s death

A 29-year-old Barnegat man is charged with child endangerment, stemming from an incident that involved a child’s death this past Spring, according to authorities.

Christopher Gregor surrendered himself to Barnegat Township Police on Friday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

On April 2, the death of a 6-year-old boy at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin prompted a response by Stafford Township Police, the prosecutor said.

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and the High Tech Crime Squad recovered evidence that Gregor had committed acts of abuse against the child nearly two weeks earlier, on March 20.

Gregor remained at Ocean County Jail on Monday, pending a detention hearing.

Billhimer stressed that the death of the child remained an ongoing investigation, and no further details were given.

In addition to local law enforcement, the prosecutor also thanked Manalapan Police and a city police department in Tennessee (Alcoa) for efforts supporting the case.

