NJ man charged with murder in 6-year-old son’s death in 2021

A former Barnegat man has been charged with murder, stemming from his son’s death nearly a year ago.

Christopher Gregor, of Monroe, was arrested today, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Though not identified by police due to his age, Corey has been publicly memorialized by his mother, Breanna Micciolo, of Englishtown, since the 6-year-old's sudden death at an Ocean County hospital on April 2.

Initial results from the medical examiner last year showed that the child had suffered blunt force trauma.

Gregor previously was charged with child endangerment, as court documents said he was seen on surveillance video being abusive to his son two weeks before the boy's death.

Last week, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office received a report from the state’s expert witness indicating that the child's death was a homicide.

On Wednesday, Gregor was arrested by detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force as well as Sea Bright and Barnegat police. He was being held in Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

“I’m thankful for the collective effort of all of the law enforcement officers that participated in this very thorough and comprehensive investigation over the past 11 months. Today is the first step in bringing the person we believe is responsible for this young boy’s death to justice,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a written statement.

“This truly was a team effort, and I’m grateful for the determination and resolve exhibited by all the agencies involved.”

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

