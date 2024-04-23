Where’s the best beach in NJ? You can vote for the ’10 Best’

You have the power to help determine which New Jersey beach is the best.

An expert panel at USA Today has created a list of the 20 best beaches in the state. Eventually, it'll be cut in half to create a "10Best" list.

The rankings will be determined by readers' votes.

The winners will be announced on May 29. You're allowed to vote once per day until noon on Monday, May 20.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Wildwoods had the most votes, followed by Ocean City and Cape May.

In 2023, Ocean City was named the best beach in the Northeast by a USA Today 10Best report.

20 NJ beaches in the running for "10Best"

Asbury Park

Asbury Park

Atlantic City

Atlantic City

Avalon

Avalon

Avon-by-the-Sea

Avon-by-the-Sea

Belmar

Belmar

Brigantine

Brigantine

Cape May

Cape May

Island Beach State Park

Island Beach State Park

Long Beach Island

Long Beach Island

Manasquan

Manasquan

Margate

Margate

Monmouth Beach

Monmouth Beach

Ocean City

Ocean City

Sandy Hook — Gateway National Recreational Area

Sandy Hook — Gateway National Recreational Area

Sea Girt

Sea Girt

Sea Isle City

Sea Isle City

Seaside Heights

Seaside Heights

Spring Lake

Spring Lake

Stone Harbor

Stone Harbor

The Wildwoods

The Wildwoods

