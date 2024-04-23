Where’s the best beach in NJ? You can vote for the ’10 Best’

Where&#8217;s the best beach in NJ? You can vote for the &#8217;10 Best&#8217;

You have the power to help determine which New Jersey beach is the best.

An expert panel at USA Today has created a list of the 20 best beaches in the state. Eventually, it'll be cut in half to create a "10Best" list.

The rankings will be determined by readers' votes.

The winners will be announced on May 29. You're allowed to vote once per day until noon on Monday, May 20.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Wildwoods had the most votes, followed by Ocean City and Cape May.

In 2023, Ocean City was named the best beach in the Northeast by a USA Today 10Best report.

20 NJ beaches in the running for "10Best"

Asbury Park (Google Maps)
Asbury Park

Beach in Atlantic City (Getty Images)
Atlantic City

Canva
Avalon

Avon-by-the-Sea (Bud McCormick)
Avon-by-the-Sea

Boardwalk in Belmar (Bud McCormick)
Belmar

Beach in Brigantine (AP)
Brigantine

Cape May (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Cape May

Island Beach State Park (NJDEP)
Island Beach State Park

Long Beach Island (andykazie, ThinkStock)
Long Beach Island

Beach in Manasquan (Chris Swendeman)
Manasquan

Margate (Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media)
Margate

Monmouth Beach (Bud McCormick)
Monmouth Beach

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)
Ocean City

Early spring shorebirds at Sandy Hook, NJ, on a sunny bright early Spring morning (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Sandy Hook — Gateway National Recreational Area

Sea Girt beach and boardwalk (Bud McCormick)
Sea Girt

Sea Isle City (Sea Isle City Beach Patrol)
Sea Isle City

Seaside Heights 9/14/23 (NJ Beach Cams)
Seaside Heights

Spring Lake (Bud McCormick)
Spring Lake

Stone Harbor (Google Street View)
Stone Harbor

Bike path onto the beach in Wildwood Crest (Don Cabrera)
The Wildwoods

