Where’s the best beach in NJ? You can vote for the ’10 Best’
You have the power to help determine which New Jersey beach is the best.
An expert panel at USA Today has created a list of the 20 best beaches in the state. Eventually, it'll be cut in half to create a "10Best" list.
The rankings will be determined by readers' votes.
The winners will be announced on May 29. You're allowed to vote once per day until noon on Monday, May 20.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Wildwoods had the most votes, followed by Ocean City and Cape May.
In 2023, Ocean City was named the best beach in the Northeast by a USA Today 10Best report.
20 NJ beaches in the running for "10Best"
Asbury Park
Atlantic City
Avalon
Avon-by-the-Sea
Belmar
Brigantine
Cape May
Island Beach State Park
Long Beach Island
Manasquan
Margate
Monmouth Beach
Ocean City
Sandy Hook — Gateway National Recreational Area
Sea Girt
Sea Isle City
Seaside Heights
Spring Lake
Stone Harbor
The Wildwoods
