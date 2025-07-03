🐴 Man suffered "catastrophic" injuries after horse bolts, lawsuit says

OLDMANS TOWNSHIP — A commercial equine farm in Pedricktown failed to disclose issues with a horse before selling it to a New Jersey man who suffered a litany of traumatic injuries, according to a lawsuit.

Chad Jordan, of Oaklyn, says he suffers from permanent injuries after being bucked from his new horse.

He lost consciousness in the fall, according to the lawsuit filed in Salem County.

Jordan woke up with a traumatic brain injury, seven broken ribs, a broken clavicle, multiple cracked vertebrae, and a punctured lung.

One expert said the incident was caused by a horse that Sweet Haven Farms should never have sold to the 220-pound man, according to court documents.

Horses run in fields near Sweet Haven Farms in Oldmans Township

Weak horse with problems sold to first-time buyer

According to the lawsuit, Jordan bought the Arabian horse named Pyxy Ali from Sweet Haven Farms for $1,000 in June 2021.

It was his first time buying a horse.

Jordan was told by the sellers that the animal could support his weight and would make for a good horse for his wife and 11-year-old daughter, the lawsuit said.

Sweet Haven Farms in Oldmans Township

However, a veterinarian testified that the 25-year-old Ali never should have been sold to Jordan's family.

At 57 inches tall, the animal was actually a pony and was too small for Jordan to ride, Dr. Carleigh Fedorka said. The horse was also very thin and suffered from back pain, making it more likely to bolt.

Problems with animals must be disclosed by sellers

On Wednesday, appellate judges ruled that Sweet Haven Farms should have disclosed these issues to Jordan.

Ali had also hurt two people by bolting in the two years leading up to the sale, court records said.

While New Jersey law typically protects horse sellers under the New Jersey Equestrian Activity Liability Act, it does not give them immunity from misrepresenting a horse to make a sale.

The judges said that Sweet Haven Farms "had a duty to disclose the horse's known vices and dangerous propensities at the time of the sale."

The lawsuit is ongoing. Jordan is seeking damages and the cost of attorney's fees.

