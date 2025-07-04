What would you do if you won the lottery? Quit your job? Buy a mega-yacht? Move into a mansion and live a life of luxury?

For me, the answer isn't so glamorous; I'd pay off my mortgage, put the remainder in my brokerage account, and invest it into the S&P 500, and I'd keep working my job at the radio station.

Not much would change.

Now, the fantasy of winning the lottery is the easy part; the hard part is winning. Or is it?

The ShopRite in Neptune, NJ, That Keeps Selling Winning Tickets

It seems as though one Shoprite in New Jersey has seen its fair share of luck when it comes to winning the lottery over the past few years, and it has me thinking: is this the luckiest Shoprite in New Jersey?

A few years back, a Shoprite in Neptune made headlines because it was the store that sold a winning $1.13 billion Mega Millions ticket.

It took what felt like an eternity, but that insane jackpot was finally claimed after a long wait.

Another Big Jersey Cash 5 Winner at Neptune ShopRite

Now, that same Shoprite has another big jackpot winner, and although it's not $1.13 billion, it's still some serious scratch.

winning nj cash 5, luckiest shoprite in nj After selling a winning $1 Billion ticket the other year, the same ShopRite in Neptune NJ has sold another massive winning lottery ticket Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash loading...

A winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket was sold this week at the Shoprite off 66 in Neptune, won by a local who shops at the store regularly, and also plays the Cash 5 on a regular basis.

Apparently, they felt in their bones that they'd be getting a win soon.

How Much Did the Neptune, NJ Cash 5 Winner Take Home?

According to Jersey Shore Online, the lucky Cash 5 winner took home just shy of $450,000 after matching the correct numbers earlier this week.

Is This the Luckiest ShopRite in New Jersey?

Look, I'm not a very superstitious person, but I do feel as though this one in particular, Shoprite, is cranking out more lottery winners than any other place in Jersey, do with that info what you will.

What Should You Do If You Win the Lottery?

By the way, if you do get lucky and hit a big jackpot, here's what experts say to do.