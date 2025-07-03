NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 3
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
3 - 7 mph (Gust 8 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 7 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 79°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 8:47a
|High
Thu 3:05p
|Low
Thu 9:31p
|High
Fri 3:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:11a
|High
Thu 2:39p
|Low
Thu 8:55p
|High
Fri 2:46a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:23a
|High
Thu 2:53p
|Low
Thu 9:07p
|High
Fri 3:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:15a
|High
Thu 2:35p
|Low
Thu 8:59p
|High
Fri 2:42a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:05a
|Low
Thu 12:52p
|High
Thu 6:45p
|Low
Fri 1:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:52a
|High
Thu 3:08p
|Low
Thu 9:29p
|High
Fri 3:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 5:12a
|Low
Thu 12:26p
|High
Thu 5:52p
|Low
Fri 1:10a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 9:20a
|High
Thu 3:52p
|Low
Thu 9:58p
|High
Fri 3:59a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:23a
|High
Thu 2:47p
|Low
Thu 9:02p
|High
Fri 2:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 8:38a
|High
Thu 3:06p
|Low
Thu 9:21p
|High
Fri 3:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:28a
|High
Thu 3:02p
|Low
Thu 9:10p
|High
Fri 3:08a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 9:22a
|High
Thu 3:53p
|Low
Thu 10:00p
|High
Fri 4:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
