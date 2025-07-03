Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

3 - 7 mph (Gust 8 mph)

3 - 6 knots (Gust 7 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 79°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Air Temperature 82° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 8:47a High

Thu 3:05p Low

Thu 9:31p High

Fri 3:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:11a High

Thu 2:39p Low

Thu 8:55p High

Fri 2:46a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:23a High

Thu 2:53p Low

Thu 9:07p High

Fri 3:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:15a High

Thu 2:35p Low

Thu 8:59p High

Fri 2:42a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:05a Low

Thu 12:52p High

Thu 6:45p Low

Fri 1:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:52a High

Thu 3:08p Low

Thu 9:29p High

Fri 3:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 5:12a Low

Thu 12:26p High

Thu 5:52p Low

Fri 1:10a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 9:20a High

Thu 3:52p Low

Thu 9:58p High

Fri 3:59a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:23a High

Thu 2:47p Low

Thu 9:02p High

Fri 2:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 8:38a High

Thu 3:06p Low

Thu 9:21p High

Fri 3:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:28a High

Thu 3:02p Low

Thu 9:10p High

Fri 3:08a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 9:22a High

Thu 3:53p Low

Thu 10:00p High

Fri 4:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

