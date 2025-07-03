NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 3

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 3

Atlantic City (Atlantic City Beach Patrol)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
3 - 7 mph (Gust 8 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 7 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 79°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Air Temperature82° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:30pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 8:47a		High
Thu 3:05p		Low
Thu 9:31p		High
Fri 3:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:11a		High
Thu 2:39p		Low
Thu 8:55p		High
Fri 2:46a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:23a		High
Thu 2:53p		Low
Thu 9:07p		High
Fri 3:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:15a		High
Thu 2:35p		Low
Thu 8:59p		High
Fri 2:42a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:05a		Low
Thu 12:52p		High
Thu 6:45p		Low
Fri 1:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:52a		High
Thu 3:08p		Low
Thu 9:29p		High
Fri 3:13a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 5:12a		Low
Thu 12:26p		High
Thu 5:52p		Low
Fri 1:10a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 9:20a		High
Thu 3:52p		Low
Thu 9:58p		High
Fri 3:59a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:23a		High
Thu 2:47p		Low
Thu 9:02p		High
Fri 2:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 8:38a		High
Thu 3:06p		Low
Thu 9:21p		High
Fri 3:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:28a		High
Thu 3:02p		Low
Thu 9:10p		High
Fri 3:08a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 9:22a		High
Thu 3:53p		Low
Thu 10:00p		High
Fri 4:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

