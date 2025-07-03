The big day is here! Are you ready to be stuffed from the three day Fourth of July weekend? I know I am!

The massive barbecuing holiday never disappoints in terms of a great afternoon of snacking.

One of the more popular food options, of course, is the hot dog. In fact, it’s being predicted that 150 million hot dogs are expected to be eaten on Friday alone!

If you’re about to consume one of those many hot dogs, what are you you planning to have a fixin’?

Do you think you go for what is considered to be one of New Jersey’s favorites?

You’re about to find out.

Popular hot dog toppings

I, for one, am all for as many toppings as I can fit. I’ve even been mocked for the way I prepare them.

I like to make each bite a different experience. One bite will have beans, another spicy mustard and sauerkraut, sometimes the next will be onions and jalapeños, and another ketchup.

This way you get all the flavors without having an overwhelming stuffed wiener. Try it out, it won’t disappoint.

What do New Jerseyans like to put on a hot dog?

According to a press release by Canada Casino, the number one topping for New Jersey hot dog eaters is yellow mustard sauce. With a whopping 54% of respondents saying it’s their favorite topping.

Tied at number two are onions and sauerkraut.

Controversy comes with the number three slot: ketchup.

Does ketchup go on a hot dog?

I never understood the hate that people have for putting ketchup on a hot dog. In fact, it was the favorite hot dog topping in 23 states.

Fourth place goes to cheese.

Cut the dog open while it’s still on the grill and let the cheese melt to perfection. Yum!

Chili sauce takes fifth place: for me, the spicier the better!

Rounding out the rest of the top ten:

6️⃣ Cheese sauce

7️⃣ Chili beans

8️⃣ Pickles / Bacon (tie)

9️⃣ Chili peppers

🔟 Coleslaw

However you’re preparing your meal this Independence Day, I hope you enjoy it.

Happy Fourth of July!

