Now that Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, it’s the unofficial start of summer in New Jersey. This, of course, means we’re in for months of eating hot dogs and hamburgers in a friend’s backyard.

Is there anything better than that kind of Jersey afternoon?

Rules for preparing a hot dog

Hot dog lovers tend to have strict rules when it comes to how the meal is prepared.

Must it be grilled, or is boiling it acceptable?

Is a slice of cheddar just for a cheeseburger, or can it find its way around a hot dog?

Can you put ketchup on it, or is that just for children? Also, why do people get so opinionated on this one?

With the BBQ season in mind, we took calls and opinions on the New Jersey 101.5 afternoon show from New Jerseyans about what people put on their burgers or hot dogs and something I think is normal to do was questioned by my broadcast partner, Jeff.

He thinks the way I approach preparing a hot dog is bonkers, near certifiable, even.

Hear me out.

Hot dogs

Hot dogs shouldn’t have all of the toppings on every inch of the wiener. There should be segments so each bite has a different flavor combination.

A hot dog doesn’t need to have everything, everywhere, all at once. Every bite can be a new experience.

Just look at this bad boy:

We’ve got ketchup, spicy mustard, carmelized onions, sauerkraut and cheese.

Each bite was new, and every bite was delicious. I don’t think it’s that crazy, but I’ve been mocked for years, so now I need to know what YOU think about this approach to a classic summer meal.

Oh, and for what it’s worth: ketchup absolutely belongs on a hot dog and I do consider it to be a sandwich.

*mic drop*

Have a great summer, New Jersey, and thank you for coming to my TED Talk.

