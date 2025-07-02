WAYNE — A 60-year-old township man is back in trouble for allegedly harassing and threatening restaurant staffers at a local Outback Steakhouse.

Before his recent arrest, Khalil W. Bakho, of Wayne, was busted on similar charges in December 2020 for threatening some pizzeria workers with a knife.

He pleaded guilty to a weapons offense and was sentenced to prison, stemming from that encounter.

Wayne man accused of harassing teen worker at Outback

On June 27 around 8:30 p.m., Wayne Township police responded to the area of the steakhouse restaurant in a shopping center along Berdan Avenue.

Other workers said that Bakho had entered and started following around a juvenile female employee,with a dollar bill hanging from his mouth.

Police said when others intervened and a manager escorted the man out, Bakho pulled out a knife and threatened to kill him.

Bakho walked to a nearby parking lot, where police caught up with him. He was charged with terroristic threats, aggravated assault, harassment, and three weapons offenses.

Same man convicted after threatening Wayne pizzeria staff

In December 2020, Bakho was arrested after using a knife to make threatening gestures to workers at Brother Bruno’s restaurant, also in Wayne, Daily Voice reported.

Bakho faced similar charges and ultimately pleaded guilty to a third-degree weapons offense.



He was then arrested again in January 2021 for a separate incident in which he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree stalking, according to court records.

In September 2021 he was sentenced to three years and 18 months in prison, respectively.

His criminal history also includes convictions of criminal trespass last year, criminal mischief in 2023, and terroristic threats in 2018.

