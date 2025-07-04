🌧️Powerful thunderstorms hit Plainfield and North Plainfield Thursday afternoon

PLAINFIELD — Strong thunderstorms were being blamed for at least three deaths in central New Jersey after trees fell on vehicles as they were traveling in during the height of a storm Friday.

According to a statement from the City of Plainfield the men were identified by the city as Rocco Sansone, 79, of North Plainfield and Brian Ernesto Valladares, 25. Over 80 trees fell across the city into power lines vehicles blocking intersectons.

“Our hearts are heavy today,” Mayor Adrian O. Mapp said in a statement. “This tragedy is a sobering reminder of the power of nature and the fragility of life.”

North Plainfield police in a statement said a tree fell on a Jeep Cherokee traveling on Greenbrook Road around 6:30 p.m. killing the only person inside, a 44-year-old Middlesex Borough woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

'Deep scars and widespread damage' in the community

The city of Plainfield canceled its planned July Fourth parade, concert and fireworks show. Mapp said the “devastating” storms had left “deep scars and widespread damage” in the community of more than 54,000 people and it was a time to “regroup and focus all of our energy on recovery.”

The mayor said private contractors were called in to help with the cleanup of trees that will support restoration efforts. Neighborhoods and apartment complexes throughout the city were affected with outages.

PSE&G has set up a mobile trailer at the Office of Emergency Management, which is located with the police department, that will act as an information hub, charging station and rapid response center for residents.

"The city is prioritizing downed wires and high-impact zones with teams already deployed throughout the city," Mapp said.

