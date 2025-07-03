If you're looking for something a little different this summer, LoveFood came out with a list of the most unusual dining experiences in each state.

New Jersey's top pick takes you back in time...all the way to the 11th century!

It's dinner and a show like no other.

And who needs utensils?

Get ready to dig in with your hands and enjoy a delicious royal feast including a roasted chicken, sweet buttered corn, and a potato.

Plus, dessert!

It's an adventure the whole family will enjoy.

I went a few years ago, and we had the best time cheering on our knight.

The entire Castle was full of excitement as the knights battled it out with clashing swords and horses galloping, and our crowns on top of our heads.

So, what is New Jersey's most unusual dining experience?

Family Fun Awaits At New Jersey's 'Most Unusual Dining Experience'

It's Medieval Times in Lyndhurst.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about its top pick!

"Medieval jousting, knights, noble kings and queens, and falconry come together in this epic theater restaurant in New Jersey. Seated around a huge jousting arena, guests enjoy their meals while watching actors on horses playing out a medieval fantasy. Dine with the queen as her favorite chefs prepare you a four-course meal of garlic bread, tomato bisque, roasted chicken, buttered corn, potatoes, and dessert. There's a vegetarian option, too."

Enjoy A Unique Dining Adventure At Medieval Times in Lyndhurst

Whether you're celebrating your birthday this summer or just looking for a fun night out, you can buy your tickets here and experience everything Medieval Times has to offer.

