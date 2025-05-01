It's hard to believe the unofficial kickoff to Summer is almost here in New Jersey. Not long from now, we'll be hitting the Shore for what will hopefully be a summer to remember.

Speaking of the Shore, summer's not complete without the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park. And for 2025, the lineup is as exciting as ever.

Not only that, but here are shows happening during all the major holiday weekends. Yes, you can catch an awesome show right on that iconic stage on the extended weekends of Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day (yes, the Fourth of July is a Friday this year).

Check out the schedule below for 2025 at The Pony. It's broken up into separate categories, including holiday weekends, weekdays, and weekend shows. Then afterward, we'll dive into even more shows happening all throughout the Garden State for the Summer of 2025.

2025 Summer Stage Schedule - Memorial Day Weekend

Friday, May 23 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Sunday, May 25 - Mayday Parade

2025 Summer Stage Schedule - 4th Of July Weekend

Friday, July 4 - Dispatch

Saturday, July 5 - Gary Clark Jr.

2025 Summer Stage Schedule - Labor Day Weekend

Friday, August 29 - The Red Clay Strays

Sunday, August 31 - Dogs in a Pile

2025 Summer Stage Schedule - Weekday Shows (Mon-Thurs)

Tuesday, June 10 - Glass Animals

Thursday, June 26 - Jack's Mannequin

Thursday, July 31 - The Head and the Heart

Thursday, August 7 - Cody Jinks

Wednesday, August 13 - Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion

2025 Summer Stage Schedule - Friday Shows

Friday, May 2 - Warren Zeiders

Friday, May 30 - Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, & The Infamous Stringdusters

Friday, June 6 - Russell Dickerson

Friday, June 13 - The Driver Era

Friday, June 27 - Streetlight Manifesto

Friday, July 25 - Flipturn

Friday, August 1 - Guster & The Mountain Goats

2025 Summer Stage Schedule - Saturday Shows

Saturday, June 14 - The Black Keys

Saturday, June 21 - Lawrence with Allen Stone

Saturday, June 28 - Shadow of the City, featuring Bleachers

Saturday, July 19 - Dinosaur Jr. & Snail Mail

Saturday, July 26 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Saturday, August 2 - Yacht Rock Revue

Saturday, August 9 - Almost Queen

Saturday, August 16 - Douncing Souls

Saturday, August 23 - Chevelle

Saturday, September 27 - The Menzingers

2025 Summer Stage Schedule - Sunday Shows

Sunday, June 22 - Slightly Stoopid



Sunday, June 29 - George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic



Sunday, July 20 - Dark Star Orchestra



Sunday, August 17 - Cypress Hill & Atmosphere

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.