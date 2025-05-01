NJ Summer stage is all set for Memorial Day weekend at The Stone Pony – Here’s who’s performing
It's hard to believe the unofficial kickoff to Summer is almost here in New Jersey. Not long from now, we'll be hitting the Shore for what will hopefully be a summer to remember.
Speaking of the Shore, summer's not complete without the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park. And for 2025, the lineup is as exciting as ever.
Not only that, but here are shows happening during all the major holiday weekends. Yes, you can catch an awesome show right on that iconic stage on the extended weekends of Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day (yes, the Fourth of July is a Friday this year).
Check out the schedule below for 2025 at The Pony. It's broken up into separate categories, including holiday weekends, weekdays, and weekend shows. Then afterward, we'll dive into even more shows happening all throughout the Garden State for the Summer of 2025.
2025 Summer Stage Schedule - Memorial Day Weekend
- Friday, May 23 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead
- Sunday, May 25 - Mayday Parade
2025 Summer Stage Schedule - 4th Of July Weekend
- Friday, July 4 - Dispatch
- Saturday, July 5 - Gary Clark Jr.
2025 Summer Stage Schedule - Labor Day Weekend
- Friday, August 29 - The Red Clay Strays
- Sunday, August 31 - Dogs in a Pile
2025 Summer Stage Schedule - Weekday Shows (Mon-Thurs)
- Tuesday, June 10 - Glass Animals
- Thursday, June 26 - Jack's Mannequin
- Thursday, July 31 - The Head and the Heart
- Thursday, August 7 - Cody Jinks
- Wednesday, August 13 - Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion
2025 Summer Stage Schedule - Friday Shows
- Friday, May 2 - Warren Zeiders
- Friday, May 30 - Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, & The Infamous Stringdusters
- Friday, June 6 - Russell Dickerson
- Friday, June 13 - The Driver Era
- Friday, June 27 - Streetlight Manifesto
- Friday, July 25 - Flipturn
- Friday, August 1 - Guster & The Mountain Goats
2025 Summer Stage Schedule - Saturday Shows
- Saturday, June 14 - The Black Keys
- Saturday, June 21 - Lawrence with Allen Stone
- Saturday, June 28 - Shadow of the City, featuring Bleachers
- Saturday, July 19 - Dinosaur Jr. & Snail Mail
- Saturday, July 26 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Saturday, August 2 - Yacht Rock Revue
- Saturday, August 9 - Almost Queen
- Saturday, August 16 - Douncing Souls
- Saturday, August 23 - Chevelle
- Saturday, September 27 - The Menzingers
2025 Summer Stage Schedule - Sunday Shows
- Sunday, June 22 - Slightly Stoopid
- Sunday, June 29 - George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
- Sunday, July 20 - Dark Star Orchestra
- Sunday, August 17 - Cypress Hill & Atmosphere
