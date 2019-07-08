Southside Johnny and Bruce — Jersey’s best summer concert

If you were lucky enough to be in Asbury Park Saturday night, you may have seen the best concert of the summer when Bruce Springsteen joined Southside Johnny on stage at the Stone Pony. Can there be a more "Jersey" show? Perhaps if Jon Bon Jovi came out for the encore?

It's one thing to see those two Asbury icons in a concert hall that seats thousands which cost you hundreds not to mention the parking, it's another to experience Southside Johnny and Bruce Springsteen right there on the boardwalk which made them famous, with all the sights, sounds, and smells that make their songs come alive. It's enough to make you want to walk down and get predictions from Madam Marie!

Having said that though, I asked my social media followers, what was the best summer concert you've ever seen in New Jersey?

Cindy Sivak - "Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes on the beach in Asbury Park for a free WNEW-FM concert, 20,000 people on the beach, 30 years ago? OR see above - Bruce at Giants Stadium Born in the USA tour!"

Eric Jensen - "The Beach Boys 50th Anniversary, at PNC Bank Arts Center, in June, 2012; they did 48 songs, and we got to meet them, before the show!"

Jodi Schwartz - "Chance June 19th 2005!!! The Borgata in Atlantic City backstage with Robert Plant💙AWESOME show followed"

Susan Rochester Zucconi - "Many Ozzfests at PNC, Grateful Dead I think Giants Stadium and Willie Nelson Picnics at Giants Stadium, Outlaws and Lynnrd Skynnrd a few places."

Harry Spivak - "Atlantic City Pop Festival. It's one month away from 50th Anniversary. I was 10 years old, played pool with B.B.King and Paul Butterfield. Met Grace Slick."

Trisha Antoinette - "Santana at the Borgata but going to the Flaming lips at the pony in a couple weeks so we’ll see."

Suzy Rose Yengo - "YES, 1976, roosevelt stadium Unlike most first timed it was the best!"

