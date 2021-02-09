Stone Pony 2021 Summer Stage concert schedule is out

As we celebrate the anniversary of the Stone Pony opening its doors on Feb. 8, 1974, from the man who brought you the 2021 PNC Bank Arts Center concert schedule, let's also celebrate the shows that will appear on Asbury Park's legendary Stone Pony Summer Stage in 2021.

Many of the shows are rescheduled and I'm not seeing any backup plans should New Jersey be further restricted due to the pandemic. Hopefully, by the time summer hits and more of us have been hit with the vaccine, this won't be a problem. If you purchased tickets to one of these shows last year before they were postponed, make sure you check the Stone Pony website since those tickets may be honored for this years show. If you have any questions you can call them at 732-502-0600.

Here's the lineup:

Saturday, May 29 at 12 P.M. Shadow of the City.

Friday, June 25 at 5 P.M. Iration-Coastin' Summer Tour with Tribal Seeds and special guests.

Saturday, June 26 at 5 P.M. Umphrey's McGee.

Saturday, July 3 at 5 P.M. Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes.

Friday, July 9 at 5 P.M. Primus- A Tribute to Kings.

Sunday, July 11 at 5 P.M. The Go-Go's.

Sunday, July 25 at 1:30 P.M. Sad Summer Festival, presented by Journey's.

Friday, Aug. 13 at 4:30 P.M. The Spirit of the South Tour with Blackberry Smoke, The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers.

Saturday Aug. 28 at 5 P.M. Deftones Summer Tour 2021.

Saturday Sept. 4 at 5 P.M. Almost Queen, A Tribute to Queen. Freddie Mercury's birthday celebration.

Sunday, Sept. 26 at 4:30 P.M. Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021, Rebelution with Steel Pulse, The Green and Keznamdi.

Dates to be announced from postponed shows include The Struts - Make it Big Tour 2020, Violent Femmes and X, and Stick Figure- Once in a Lifetime tour.

Heads up, their box office is currently closed. If you have any questions or concerns about tickets, you can email them at boxofficequestions@gmail.com. You can buy tickets for any of these shows online right here. There's handicapped-accessible seating available and street and lot parking available, but it's limited due to potentially busy days during the summer.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.