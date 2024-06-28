It has been 23 years since award winning actor and musician Russell Crowe adorned the famous Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ. On Sunday, August 11th, 2024, Crowe will bring his Indoor Garden Party featuring The Gentlemen Barbers with killer vocalist Lorraine O’Reilly from Cavan, Ireland, to headline the Pony.

The band has roots that go back 30 years and most of Crowe’s bandmates are from Europe and have played together in separate groups. Crowe has stated that the band “tells a few stories but can also shake the cobwebs out.”

The group and music formed in a pub outside of London with the New Zealander born and Australian raised Crowe bobbing and weaving in between his movie making gigs to make, record and tour with good music.

Russell Crowe puts a full force effort into everything he does, including winning an Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, SAG/AFTRA, Satellite Award, numerous Critics’ Awards and more. The list of his iconic films is long and very impressive.

Most actors of his caliber would be satisfied with sitting back in between films but Crowe feeds that music rush by hopping on stage or heading to the studio.

Crowe in a recent interview said, “It’s always been about the music for me.” You can tell he lives by that motto as he pushes his schedule to accommodate his music recording and touring schedule.

I get the feeling that Crowe is excited to be back at the Stone Pony only because of his love for playing in pubs, and small theaters.

Crowe has made clear that a party atmosphere and the proximity of the crowd when performing change it up for the band. The Stone Pony provides a perfect environment for his band and music.

You can get tickets now at the Pony, I believe this will sell out so if you want to go you better get them soon.

