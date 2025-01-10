This is the album that changed Bruce Springsteen’s life forever

It was 52 years ago this week when life changed for Bruce Springsteen. It was the release of his debut album Greetings from Asbury Park.

It was released on Columbia records thanks to the forethought of the legendary Clive Davis, the CEO of Columbia, and music executive and producer of the stars, John Hammond.

A noticeably young but talented and enthusiastic Bruce Springsteen, who rode the Coast Cities bus to Manhattan and Columbia Records, was signed very quickly after Springsteen performed some of the songs on the "Greetings from Asbury Park" album.

Barack Obama Joins Kamala Harris As She Campaigns For President In Georgia Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Clive Davis had issue with Springsteen’s lack of motion and shyness while performing and wondered if that would grow to be a problem touring after the release of the album. Little did they know.

The album was produced by Mike Apel and John Hammond and had a conflict with Bruce over the number of songs that were solo (a.k.a. Bob Dylan like) as opposed to the number of “band” songs. Eventually they agreed on an even split.

The album was recorded at the cost-efficient 914 Sound Recording Studios in Rockland County, New York. That studio was home to The Ramones, Dusty Springfield, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and other notable musicians.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

The band that performed on the album would soon become the E Street Band. It was Vini Lopez on drums and percussion, David Sancious on the keyboards, organ and piano and Gary Tallent on bass guitar.

The album was recorded and produced in June through October 1971 and released Jan. 5, 1972. The album received tremendous accolades, but sales were very weak. Columbia Records knew very smartly that touring and radio play would boost Springsteen’s credibility and success. Once touring, Clive knew that Bruce had his stage presence perfected. Bruce would tear it up at every concert venue leaving his audience in awe and exhausted from the excitement and adrenaline of each performance.

Critics say that led to the biggest word-of-mouth success of any American music artist.

I am a fan of the album, and it is now getting new listeners to hear the tracks that only experienced Bruce’s later music. If you have not already, introduce your family and friends to this first album, it is incredibly good.

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈