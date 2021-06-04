Bobby Bandiera returns to the Stone Pony, Finally!

Saturday night, June 26th 2021, will mark the return of Jersey music icon Bobby Bandiera to the Stone Pony in Asbury Park. Bobby’s last show in Asbury Park was March 10th 2019 at The Wonder Bar for the post parade party for The Asbury Park St. Patrick’ Parade. I was there and hosted the event while enjoying his rocking set. That March 10th Wonder Bar show would be my last time attending a live music event until this coming June 26th. That is a long time for me to be away from live music.

Photo Credit: Chris Swedeman

Fittingly, Bobby will be taking the stage with a full all-star band at the smaller Stone Pony South Stage where he will be celebrating and raising money for The Asbury Park Music Foundation. When Bobby puts an all star band together he gathers some of New Jersey’s outstanding talented musicians who will turn that concert into a time machine filled with hits and great performances.

via Asbury Park music foundation

I can’t wait for the music and look forward to supporting one of my favorite charities, The Asbury Park Music Foundation. The Foundation is celebrating their 10th anniversary of providing music programs to under-resourced youth. I have seen these programs first hand provide confidence, substance and direction to these young musicians who engulf themselves into the spirit of the programs and the power of music.

Getty Images

It will be great to be back at the iconic Stone Pony. They, as so many other music venues, were decimated by the long closure because of the pandemic. It’s good to have them back, one of my favorite venues. So come out Saturday night June 26th to The Stone Pony and see enjoy some great music with Bobby Bandiera and his All Star Band to benefit The Asbury Park Music Foundation. Also tickets are available here. Thanks as always for your support.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.