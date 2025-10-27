For as many years as I’ve been around the Jersey music and radio scene, just once, I’d love to be there for a Bruce Springsteen walk-on!

Sure, I’ve been to plenty of his concerts over the last 40+ years, but I’ve never bumped into him at a Shore or Asbury Park bar. Other folks have spotted him at places like Jersey Freeze in his hometown of Freehold, or walking along the beach near the Manasquan Inlet.

Me? Nope. I’ve only seen The Boss in front of 20,000 to 60,000 people at massive arenas and stadiums across North Jersey and Philly.

Bruce Springsteen’s surprise appearance at The Stone Pony

So what a special night it must have been this past Sunday, October 26th, when Bruce popped into the legendary venue that launched his legend — The Stone Pony!

The Boss joined Steven Van Zandt and his band, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, on stage and jammed through Southside Johnny’s “I Don’t Want to Go Home,” Eddie Floyd’s “Raise Your Hand,” and a joyful version of the E Street classic “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

A Jersey Shore night for a cause: TeachRock fundraiser

Sunday night’s event was a fundraiser for TeachRock, the nonprofit organization started by Steven and his wife Maureen. TeachRock helps fund and support music and arts education in schools across the U.S.

As founder Van Zandt explains:

“In 1968, I was that kid sitting in the back of class wondering what any of this had to do with my life.

If TeachRock had been around then? Everything would've been different.

TeachRock has helped 1 million kids find their place in the world by bringing their classrooms to life through music, history, and culture.”

Stevie Van Zandt’s birthday bash brings The Boss home

The night was billed as “Little Steven’s Birthday Party,” celebrating Van Zandt’s upcoming 75th birthday on November 22nd.

How awesome for those lucky fans who got to see Bruce and Steven share the stage once again — and at the Stone Pony, no less — on the opening weekend of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere!