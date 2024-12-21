New Jersey Hall of Famer and music icon Southside Johnny has abruptly cancelled his New Years Eve show at The Count Basie Center in Red Bank. All tickets to the show will be refunded.

After 50 years of rock and rolling on tour throughout the world, it is over. Ongoing health issues were stated as the reason. According to Southside’s website it posted the following:

“After a hugely successful 50-year run with his band, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes touring non-stop throughout the U.S. and overseas, 'Southside Johnny' Lyon has made the decision to retire from touring in order to manage ongoing health issues”

I was sad to hear this news, but I understand his decision. If you have had the pleasure of seeing a Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes show you know the effort and energy that he and the band, put into every show. He has been doing it for 50 years.

From the van rides in the early years with sparce accommodations here in the U.S and overseas, he still put on a high energy show with his fan base increasing, due to the word-of-mouth satisfaction that his concert goers provided.

I have the pleasure of knowing Southside Johnny. He has been on my radio show and performed live on New Jersey 101.5 when I did the Big Joe Holiday Extravaganza for charity. Johnny performed for free as did all the performers and the proceeds went to children’s charities. He was a guest on my TV show which will go down as the most bleeped out interview in television history.

For 10 years I sat with Johnny in Bobby Bandiera’s dressing room when I hosted, and Johnny performed at Bobby’s hugely successful Hope Concerts which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity. That room became a haven as Gary US Bonds, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi would pop in to say hello to Johnny before hitting the stage. The stories are hilarious, and I will take them to my grave. It was always a fun time.

Johnny and I talked about his passion and knowledge of music. Going deep into the Memphis and Louisiana blues history, which shaped his songwriting and performing. He is a voracious reader.

While off stage he prefers his space, on stage there is an entertainment button that turns on the energy and a fan connection. I am a fan of Johnny’s music and a fan of his as a person. He can be quite cantankerous as anybody who has collaborated with him can attest, but eventually the respect for a great performer and musician prevails. He is a good guy, and I am sorry we lost his performances.

There is no official statement on what his health issues are.

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes will be missed. I wish him and the band well. I’ll miss the backstage banter, but I’ll see him at a great restaurant in Asbury Park, that’s more fun.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

