It’s here! The ultimate 2025 summer guide of Jersey’s biggest artists touring NJ

The Beach Boys, Grand Funk Railroad, The Hooters, Cheap Trick, Alice Cooper, Chicago, Rod Stewart, James Taylor, Steve Winwood, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Doobie Brothers, Stevie Nicks, Heart, Dave Matthews Band, Men at Work, Toto, Simple Minds, Soft Cell, Modern English, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

That's just a sample of Jersey's biggest artists that are touring the area for the summer of 2025.

Def Leppard, Daryl Hall, Christopher Cross, Paul Simon, Los Lobos, Sheryl Crow, Third Eye Blind, John Cafferty, Orleans, Counting Crows, KC & The Sunshine Band, Jimmy Eat World, and more.

Plus, we can't forget about Rick Springfield, UB40, John Waite, Wang Chung, Paul Young, Sugar Ray, Fastball, Sting, Gin Blossoms, Blues Traveler, Spin Doctors, Cyndi Lauper, Stix, Steve Miller Band, Foreigner, and the piano man himself, Billy Joel.

That's a lot!

Yes, that's how many of Jersey's Biggest Artists are touring in and around the Great Garden State this year. So many of your favorites that you hear every weekend on New Jersey 101.5 are coming to see you... And this list may still grow.

Along with venues all throughout the Garden State, the below schedule also includes performances happening just across the river in Philadelphia and the boroughs of New York City.

Think of it as the Ultimate Classics tour featuring Jersey's Biggest Artists. From large, well-known venues to small downtown theaters, and even on the beach, your favorites are hitting them all.

Check out the complete 2025 summer tour schedule featuring all of Jersey's Biggest Artists you hear every weekend on New Jersey 101.5. And remember to check back often as more tour dates are added.

It's here! The ultimate 2025 summer guide of Jersey's biggest artists coming to NJ A complete list of artists you hear every weekend on New Jersey 101.5 that are touring the Garden State in 2025. Locations include venues in New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia.

All tours are in date order from May through November, with many artists reappearing on multiple dates for multiple shows. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.