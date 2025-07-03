A 21-year-old man from New Jersey has been accused of starting a fight with another passenger on a flight to Florida.

Ishaan Sharma was facing a charge of battery after being booked into Miami-Dade jail, where he was being represented by a public defender.

The Frontier flight departed from Philadelphia Airport on Tuesday.

Video clips posted to social media, including to X, show Sharma and the other man grappling over the seats as other passengers shouted.

WARNING: Video contains foul language and violence

Sharma is then seen with his shirt open and with blood on his face, being escorted off the plane.

He was then seen in handcuffs, being led by law enforcement through Miami International Airport.

Sharma, reportedly from Newark, was faced with $500 bond, according to jail records.

The victim appears to have landed some punches in defense, as Sharma is visibly injured in his booking photo.

Speaking to 7 News Miami, the other passenger said that he feels badly about the incident and that he was just protecting himself after being senselessly attacked.

NJ man faces federal charge for threatening flight attendants in winter

Earlier this year, a 27-year-old Passaic County man was hit with a federal charge for threatening flight attendants and crew members in an allegedly violent outburst.

In that separate incident aboard a flight from Florida to New Jersey, Luis A. Vaquero, of Passaic, allegedly began threatening and harassing other passengers. The allegations include making threats of physical violence toward a disabled minor and mocking a group of Jewish passengers.

His behavior then allegedly escalated as crew members stepped in.

Vaquero was charged with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants by assault or intimidation.

