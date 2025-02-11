Feds: NJ man, 27, violently threatens flight attendants on plane

🔷 Passenger threatens flight crew, feds say

🔷 Landing at Newark, man bangs on flight deck door

🔷 NJ man faces federal criminal charge

A 27-year-old Passaic County man was hit with a federal charge for threatening flight attendants and crew members in an allegedly violent outburst aboard a flight from Florida to New Jersey.

On Monday, Luis A. Vaquero faced one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants by assault or intimidation, in connection with the incident on Sunday.

Shortly after taking off on a three-hour flight from Miami, FL, Vaquero allegedly began threatening and harassing other passengers, including making threats of physical violence toward a disabled minor and mocking a group of Jewish passengers.

Newark Liberty International Airport (Google Maps, Canva) Newark Liberty International Airport (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Vaquero also allegedly threatened a flight crew member who refused to serve him alcohol after beverage service had closed, telling her, “You better watch out, s**t’s gonna happen to you.”

Upon landing at Newark Liberty, flight attendants alerted law enforcement and an announcement was made on board.

Vaquero then allegedly forced his way to the front and began banging on the flight deck door, yelling, “I need the pilot to come outside!”

When a flight attendant tried to step in, Vaquero allegedly yelled racial slurs and curses, including “I will really break your f**kin’ jaw n***a,” “I wanna see that f**kin’ captain,” and “Come outside you b**ch ass n***a!”

The captain did come out, Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said, and Vaquero threatened him just six inches from his face until law enforcement arrived.

Newark airport 1 Newark Liberty International Airport - EWR via Facebook loading...

“We are committed to keeping the skies safe for flying and will prosecute those who criminally interfere with the professionals responsible for ensuring passenger safety,” Khanna said.

“The harrowing flight and other similar incidents onboard airplanes recently are creating tension and fear for fliers and crew members. FBI Newark has a warning for those who think it may not be a big deal—they're breaking federal law, and they will be brought to justice,” FBI Newark Acting Special Agent in Charge Terence G. Reilly said.

Vaquero appeared in Newark federal court on Monday and was released.

Conviction of interfering with flight crew members and attendants is punishable by a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Ignore these calls, NJ! Area codes you should never pick up While dodging scam calls can feel a bit like playing “Wack a mole” on the boardwalk, there are some area codes that are giant red flags, as collected by the Better Business Bureau and socialcatfish.com Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt