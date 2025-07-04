Did You Know There’s Another Egg Harbor? Meet Egg Harbor, Wisconsin
If you assumed, like me, that the only place in America that was called Egg Harbor was here in South Jersey, you're wrong.
Allow me to introduce you to Egg Harbor, Wisconsin.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, vs. Egg Harbor, WI
Egg Harbor, WI, is a sleepy little village located about an hour northeast of Green Bay with a population of about 370 people (compared to the 48,000 people that live in Egg Harbor Township and 4,400 people that live in Egg Harbor City).
The official town website describes Egg Harbor, WI, this way:
The Town of Egg Harbor has remained for a large part a rural-agricultural area with many well established businesses, resorts, golf courses, large dairy farms, orchards and maple syrup producers.
Their tourism board says of the village, "Egg Harbor boasts a breathtaking expanse of sky that mirrors the azure waters below."
Sounds delightful, doesn't it?
It's also fun to note that there is a town of Egg Harbor and a village of Egg Harbor; both are pretty close to each other.
I have to wonder if people up there give a dirty look to people who call them both "Egg Harbor" the same way we do down here when people call Egg Harbor Township and Egg Harbor City just "Egg Harbor."
No Wawas Here — How Do They Survive?
Anyway, if you're really interested in planning a vacation and going off-the-grid for a while, take a look around town:
It's kind of fun to think that the number of people inside the English Creek ShopRite in Egg Harbor Township at any given time is more than the total population of Egg Harbor, Wisconsin.
Speaking of food, this one little food stop was making a big deal about their frozen pizzas... frozen?!
And it's worth noting that this Egg Harbor doesn't have any Wawas, I couldn't find any Dollar General or Dollar Tree stores, nor could I find a Mattress Firm anywhere.
I think they only have one strip mall, too.
Atlantic City vs. Atlantic City
If you're interested in exploring another similarly-named city, get to know Atlantic City, Wyoming, which has an even smaller population than Egg Harbor, Wisconsin.
Where to Watch Fireworks in South Jersey This Independence Day
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal