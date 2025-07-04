If you assumed, like me, that the only place in America that was called Egg Harbor was here in South Jersey, you're wrong.

Allow me to introduce you to Egg Harbor, Wisconsin.

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, vs. Egg Harbor, WI

Egg Harbor, WI, is a sleepy little village located about an hour northeast of Green Bay with a population of about 370 people (compared to the 48,000 people that live in Egg Harbor Township and 4,400 people that live in Egg Harbor City).

Not much happens in Egg Harbor Wisconsin - Photo: Google Maps Not much happens in Egg Harbor Wisconsin - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The official town website describes Egg Harbor, WI, this way:

The Town of Egg Harbor has remained for a large part a rural-agricultural area with many well established businesses, resorts, golf courses, large dairy farms, orchards and maple syrup producers.

Their tourism board says of the village, "Egg Harbor boasts a breathtaking expanse of sky that mirrors the azure waters below."

Sounds delightful, doesn't it?

It's also fun to note that there is a town of Egg Harbor and a village of Egg Harbor; both are pretty close to each other.

I have to wonder if people up there give a dirty look to people who call them both "Egg Harbor" the same way we do down here when people call Egg Harbor Township and Egg Harbor City just "Egg Harbor."

No Wawas Here — How Do They Survive?

Anyway, if you're really interested in planning a vacation and going off-the-grid for a while, take a look around town:

It's kind of fun to think that the number of people inside the English Creek ShopRite in Egg Harbor Township at any given time is more than the total population of Egg Harbor, Wisconsin.

Speaking of food, this one little food stop was making a big deal about their frozen pizzas... frozen?!

Frozen pizza in Egg Harbor Wisconsin - Photo: Google Maps Frozen pizza in Egg Harbor Wisconsin - Photo: Google Maps loading...

And it's worth noting that this Egg Harbor doesn't have any Wawas, I couldn't find any Dollar General or Dollar Tree stores, nor could I find a Mattress Firm anywhere.

I think they only have one strip mall, too.

One big shopping center in Egg Harbor Wisconsin - Photo: Google Maps One big shopping center in Egg Harbor Wisconsin - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Atlantic City vs. Atlantic City

If you're interested in exploring another similarly-named city, get to know Atlantic City, Wyoming, which has an even smaller population than Egg Harbor, Wisconsin.

Where to Watch Fireworks in South Jersey This Independence Day If you're looking for somewhere to watch the night sky light up with sparks this 4th of July, we've got you covered. From the Jersey Shore to the Philly suburbs, plenty of South Jersey towns have epic firework celebrations planned throughout the July 4th holiday weekend. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal