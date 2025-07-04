Recently, we asked New Jersey residents to name the most underrated Italian restaurant in the Garden State, and the results are in.

What's The Most Underrated Italian Restaurant In New Jersey?

There is only one source that can tell you which New Jersey Italian restaurant is the state's top hidden gem: the people of New Jersey who frequent these eateries.

Over the years, residents of the Garden State have become experts in their own right. We have some of the most amazing Italian restaurants in the country right here in our backyard.

And for all the attention our incredible Italian restaurants get, there have to be a few great ones that somehow remain under the radar.

What Are New Jersey's Best Italian Restaurants?

That's why we wanted to uncover these hidden gem restaurants so we can all give them a try. One thing New Jersey residents excel at is sharing.

We jumped on social media to ask the residents of the Garden State to give us their honest opinion about which Italian restaurant in our state is the most underrated.

We were not surprised by the number of great Italian restaurants that got votes. State residents gave us a solid bucket list for Italian restaurants in New Jersey.

The 3 Most Underrated New Jersey Italian Restaurants According To Residents

We listed the three eateries that got the most votes in our unscientific survey. Here they are.

#3 Barcelona's Restaurant, Garfield - This outstanding restaurant has been serving happy customers since 1933.

#2 Due Amici, Brielle - This beautiful restaurant is not just an Italian restaurant, it's an "Italian Experience".

#1 Jimmy's Italian Restaurant, Asbury Park - I love this selection. I have been to Jimmy's several times and have been thrilled with the food each time I went there.

These three restaurants need to get on your New Jersey bucket list today.

