Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

9 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

8 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 79°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Air Temperature 78° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 9:36a High

Fri 3:51p Low

Fri 10:26p High

Sat 4:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:00a High

Fri 3:25p Low

Fri 9:50p High

Sat 3:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:12a High

Fri 3:39p Low

Fri 10:02p High

Sat 3:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:04a High

Fri 3:21p Low

Fri 9:54p High

Sat 3:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:52a Low

Fri 1:41p High

Fri 7:31p Low

Sat 2:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:37a High

Fri 3:58p Low

Fri 10:24p High

Sat 4:10a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 5:59a Low

Fri 1:15p High

Fri 6:38p Low

Sat 2:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 10:04a High

Fri 4:42p Low

Fri 10:54p High

Sat 4:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:08a High

Fri 3:40p Low

Fri 10:03p High

Sat 3:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 9:22a High

Fri 4:00p Low

Fri 10:19p High

Sat 4:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:13a High

Fri 3:56p Low

Fri 10:10p High

Sat 4:07a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 10:08a High

Fri 4:44p Low

Fri 10:58p High

Sat 4:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

