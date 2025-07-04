NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 4

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 4

Seaside Heights (Tony Vaz)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
9 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 79°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Air Temperature78° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 9:36a		High
Fri 3:51p		Low
Fri 10:26p		High
Sat 4:04a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:00a		High
Fri 3:25p		Low
Fri 9:50p		High
Sat 3:38a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:12a		High
Fri 3:39p		Low
Fri 10:02p		High
Sat 3:52a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:04a		High
Fri 3:21p		Low
Fri 9:54p		High
Sat 3:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:52a		Low
Fri 1:41p		High
Fri 7:31p		Low
Sat 2:31a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 9:37a		High
Fri 3:58p		Low
Fri 10:24p		High
Sat 4:10a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 5:59a		Low
Fri 1:15p		High
Fri 6:38p		Low
Sat 2:05a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 10:04a		High
Fri 4:42p		Low
Fri 10:54p		High
Sat 4:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:08a		High
Fri 3:40p		Low
Fri 10:03p		High
Sat 3:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 9:22a		High
Fri 4:00p		Low
Fri 10:19p		High
Sat 4:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:13a		High
Fri 3:56p		Low
Fri 10:10p		High
Sat 4:07a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 10:08a		High
Fri 4:44p		Low
Fri 10:58p		High
Sat 4:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

