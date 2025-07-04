NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 4
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
9 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 79°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:31am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 9:36a
|High
Fri 3:51p
|Low
Fri 10:26p
|High
Sat 4:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:00a
|High
Fri 3:25p
|Low
Fri 9:50p
|High
Sat 3:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:12a
|High
Fri 3:39p
|Low
Fri 10:02p
|High
Sat 3:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:04a
|High
Fri 3:21p
|Low
Fri 9:54p
|High
Sat 3:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:52a
|Low
Fri 1:41p
|High
Fri 7:31p
|Low
Sat 2:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:37a
|High
Fri 3:58p
|Low
Fri 10:24p
|High
Sat 4:10a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 5:59a
|Low
Fri 1:15p
|High
Fri 6:38p
|Low
Sat 2:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 10:04a
|High
Fri 4:42p
|Low
Fri 10:54p
|High
Sat 4:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:08a
|High
Fri 3:40p
|Low
Fri 10:03p
|High
Sat 3:49a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 9:22a
|High
Fri 4:00p
|Low
Fri 10:19p
|High
Sat 4:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:13a
|High
Fri 3:56p
|Low
Fri 10:10p
|High
Sat 4:07a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 10:08a
|High
Fri 4:44p
|Low
Fri 10:58p
|High
Sat 4:57a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
