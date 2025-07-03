There is a correlation with the arrival of summer and the coursing of adrenaline through the veins. We get out more, look for fun activities, take vacations, and take part in significantly more activities than we do in the doldrums of winter.

HardRockBet put out a study of where states rank for extreme bucket list activities. The results were interesting.

Summer Activities, Surfing, Zip line, Rock Climbing, Bungee Jump Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Methodology for the study

The study simply ranked all 50 states based on how good they are for extreme bucket list activities. Here are the factors that HardRockBet used in their study based on data from Google Maps and TripAdvisor:

The study was based on the number of hiking trails, bike routes, climbing trails, sky diving centers, canoe and kayak availability, bungee jumping centers, and hot air balloon experiences in each state.

The study also factored in the average search volume for 29 bucket list activities in each state from Google Keyword Planner, per 100,000 residents.

How New Jersey ranks

New Jersey ranks in the top ten, coming in at ninth place overall for the most extreme bucket list activities.

Bungee Jump, Zip-line, Hot Air Balloon Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

According to the study, rock climbing was the most popular search among residents, with over 10,800 on Google search volume. Skydiving was 6,500, hot air ballooning was 3,990, ziplining was 3,700, then white water rafting, Spartan race, paragliding, bungee jumping, triathlon, and finally, 1,860 searched for snowmobiling.

I had to look up Spartan race, as I thought it was a chariot race. The Spartan race is an obstacle that has varying difficulty, and the best way I can explain it is that it looks like a US Marine obstacle course.

It is great to see that there are many of us searching for the thrill of extreme bucket list activities. There are options available here in the Garden State.

Garden State Parkway, Traffic, Beep Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

One of the extreme activities that I thought would make the study is traveling on the Garden State Parkway during a holiday weekend. There is always next year.

To see the complete study: Visit: HardRockBet