The Wildwoods were made famous in the 1950s and '60s when tourists, visitors and locals made it a necessary destination in the summer. The expansive boardwalk was crowded, and beach umbrellas were scattered across the sandy horizon.

The music at the time was ever present with radios blasting the hits from Doo Wop in the '50s and rock and roll of the '60s.

50's dance, Neon Banners (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Neon lined the boardwalk and the hotels of the Wildwoods. Bars, dance halls, and restaurants all displayed neon artwork that became the fabric of the famed Wildwoods. It became a landmark for those arriving and a point of location for those out on a Friday or Saturday night.

The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority is bringing back those special times of summers past.

The weekly Doo Wop Back to the '50s Neon Night Tour is every Tuesday and Thursday night.

Back to the 50's, Neon sign, Dance Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

It is a tour of the retro hotels, neon signs, landmarks, and Doo Wop architecture.

The Doo Wop Experience Museum will transport you around the island in a trolley with narration from a tour guide.

This sounds like a cool weekly event! The tour will be running now through Aug. 24. The tour begins at 8 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m.

Neon signs Wildwood NJ Press Release loading...

The tour is made possible by the Doo Wop Preservation League, a nonprofit organization founded in 1997. Their mission is to bring awareness and appreciation of the popular culture of the '50s and '60s.

The tour is a wonderful way of keeping that mission alive.