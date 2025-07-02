Any time we talk about New Jersey’s best pizza joints, Federici’s Family Restaurant almost always comes up.

Their pizza is famous, and for good reason. Their thin pies are so crisp and delicious, you’ll wonder why you ever went anywhere else.

After being family-owned for over 100 years, they’ve got pizza making down to an artwork.

Federici’s in Freehold is celebrating its 104th anniversary

Federici’s 104th anniversary was technically on July 1, 2025, but the restaurant is closed on Tuesdays, so they had to find a different way to honor the occasion.

The restaurant is celebrating with a special giveaway

We’re celebrating the happy occasion of our 104th Anniversary on Friday, the Fourth of July, with a special giveaway that day.

The 104th table seated in our dining room will receive a $104 Federici’s gift card!

The restaurant will be open regular Friday hours:

Open at 11:30 a.m.

Last seating at 9:15 p.m.

Closing at 10 p.m.

Federici's Family Restaurant is located at 14 East Main Street in Freehold, NJ.

We wouldn’t be celebrating 104 years in business without your loyalty and support – THANK YOU!

Some support came in the form of a visit from Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy a few years back.

Dave Portnoy gave Federici’s pizza a score of 8.8

He described their pizza as “a good looking bar pie,” noting, “Man, this is good. Hear that crisp?”

8.8. Worth the trip. - Dave Portnoy. On Federici’s

Pro tip: you can get their homemade salad dressing on the side (or to go), and not only is it great on their Ceasar salad, but it’s perfect for dipping pizza in.

Happy anniversary, Federici’s! Here’s to 104 more.

