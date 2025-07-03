Bam Kazam comes to American Dream in New Jersey

A revolutionary new cinematic experience opened on June 27, at the American Dream in the Meadowlands, East Rutherford. This takes a cinematic experience to a whole new level.

What is Bam Kazam?

According to the Bam Kazam press release, unlike any traditional escape rooms, Bam Kazam takes a new and invigorating approach, and as they call it, a “quantum leap” in immersive entertainment technology.

They present entertainment with a series of unique experiences behind every door. Each room provides “heart-pounding” challenges. Examples that they used were dodging ancient temple mechanisms, commanding a malfunctioning space station to competing in an electrifying game show arena.

The graphics, details, electronics, and feel incorporate the production values of Hollywood blockbuster movies.

This is an amazing way to become part of your own exciting blockbuster adventure. Bryan Gaus, Senior Vice President and General Manager of American Dream said, “Bam Kazam ignites the imagination and puts you at the center of your own interactive gaming experience.”

Tickets and more info

Bam Kazam recommends the experience for groups of 2-6 players, and guests must be 14 or older to play without adult supervision

For more information, visit https://www.americandream.com/venue/bam-kazam

About the American Dream Mall

American Dream, located at the Meadowland Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is over 3 million square feet. The giant entertainment complex features DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, and is home to the New Jersey Hall of Fame, luxury shopping, and a wide selection of dining options.

This is by far the largest entertainment facility opened year-round that caters to New Jersey and those visiting the Garden State.

Check out Bam Kazam and enjoy the experience.

