NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 5
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
2 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 80°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:32am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 10:24a
|High
Sat 4:41p
|Low
Sat 11:17p
|High
Sun 5:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:48a
|High
Sat 4:15p
|Low
Sat 10:41p
|High
Sun 4:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:00a
|High
Sat 4:29p
|Low
Sat 10:53p
|High
Sun 4:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:52a
|High
Sat 4:11p
|Low
Sat 10:45p
|High
Sun 4:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:44a
|Low
Sat 2:29p
|High
Sat 8:21p
|Low
Sun 3:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:22a
|High
Sat 4:45p
|Low
Sat 11:15p
|High
Sun 5:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 6:51a
|Low
Sat 2:03p
|High
Sat 7:28p
|Low
Sun 2:56a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 10:49a
|High
Sat 5:32p
|Low
Sat 11:50p
|High
Sun 5:47a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:55a
|High
Sat 4:30p
|Low
Sat 10:58p
|High
Sun 4:44a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 10:08a
|High
Sat 4:52p
|Low
Sat 11:15p
|High
Sun 4:57a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:00a
|High
Sat 4:46p
|Low
Sat 11:07p
|High
Sun 5:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 10:55a
|High
Sat 5:34p
|Low
Sat 11:54p
|High
Sun 5:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E late this morning, then becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 14 seconds. A chance of showers.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
