At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

2 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)

2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 80°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:32am - 8:29pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 10:24a High

Sat 4:41p Low

Sat 11:17p High

Sun 5:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:48a High

Sat 4:15p Low

Sat 10:41p High

Sun 4:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:00a High

Sat 4:29p Low

Sat 10:53p High

Sun 4:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:52a High

Sat 4:11p Low

Sat 10:45p High

Sun 4:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:44a Low

Sat 2:29p High

Sat 8:21p Low

Sun 3:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:22a High

Sat 4:45p Low

Sat 11:15p High

Sun 5:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 6:51a Low

Sat 2:03p High

Sat 7:28p Low

Sun 2:56a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 10:49a High

Sat 5:32p Low

Sat 11:50p High

Sun 5:47a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:55a High

Sat 4:30p Low

Sat 10:58p High

Sun 4:44a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 10:08a High

Sat 4:52p Low

Sat 11:15p High

Sun 4:57a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:00a High

Sat 4:46p Low

Sat 11:07p High

Sun 5:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 10:55a High

Sat 5:34p Low

Sat 11:54p High

Sun 5:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E late this morning, then becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 14 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

