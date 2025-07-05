NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 5

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 5

Asbury Park (Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
2 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 80°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:32am - 8:29pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 10:24a		High
Sat 4:41p		Low
Sat 11:17p		High
Sun 5:01a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:48a		High
Sat 4:15p		Low
Sat 10:41p		High
Sun 4:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:00a		High
Sat 4:29p		Low
Sat 10:53p		High
Sun 4:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:52a		High
Sat 4:11p		Low
Sat 10:45p		High
Sun 4:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:44a		Low
Sat 2:29p		High
Sat 8:21p		Low
Sun 3:22a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:22a		High
Sat 4:45p		Low
Sat 11:15p		High
Sun 5:03a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 6:51a		Low
Sat 2:03p		High
Sat 7:28p		Low
Sun 2:56a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 10:49a		High
Sat 5:32p		Low
Sat 11:50p		High
Sun 5:47a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:55a		High
Sat 4:30p		Low
Sat 10:58p		High
Sun 4:44a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 10:08a		High
Sat 4:52p		Low
Sat 11:15p		High
Sun 4:57a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:00a		High
Sat 4:46p		Low
Sat 11:07p		High
Sun 5:01a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 10:55a		High
Sat 5:34p		Low
Sat 11:54p		High
Sun 5:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E late this morning, then becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 14 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

