SAYREVILLE — A borough resident is facing a hate crime charge after police said he cut down an LGBT Pride flag.

The rainbow symbol has been a source of contention in this Central Jersey borough. Last year, the borough consigned this and other community-related flags to a less prominent location, drawing criticism from a civil rights group.

Then last month, police said, Michael E. Mosakowski, 64, went into the park behind Borough Hall on June 4, "cut the flagpole rope and removed a Pride flag from the pole, damaging the flag in the process."

He is charged with bias intimidation and criminal mischief, police announced on Wednesday.

Suspect reacts to charges

On the police department's Facebook post about the arrest, Mosakowski disputed the charges, saying that he had gone to Borough Hall to attend a cultural arts meeting that he hadn't realized had been canceled.

"I have multiple sclerosis a weak right leg and recovering from shoulder surgery. I went for a walk in the park," Mosakowski said in the comment.

"I put my hand on that flagpole to rest. And the flag fell down, and I walked away. They tell me it's on camera. What an injustice to an individual who's never been arrested and does everything he can for his town."

Anthony Sposato, a resident and local activist who had organized the raising of the Pride flag, said it had been up for about 12 hours before it was ripped down. It was meant to stay up for two weeks.

In photos Sposato shared on Facebook, the flag was left on the ground and was visibly torn.

What is the Pride flag?

The rainbow flag was adopted in the late 1970s as a symbol for gay rights and later for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights and identity.

Is Sayreville a welcoming community?

The borough in Middlesex County is home to nearly 45,500 people. In last year's presidential election, Sayreville was among the 61 municipalities in the state that flipped in favor of Donald Trump after having voted Democratic four years earlier.

Mayor Kennedy O'Brien, a Republican who has served as mayor off and on for the better part of the last 25 years, condemned the criminal act.

“This is an open, diverse, welcoming community. We have zero tolerance for this type of nuisance," he was quoted as saying last month by Tap Into Raritan Bay.

Last year, when activists complained about the borough assigning the rainbow flag to a pole behind Borough Hall instead of in the front, O'Brien defended the borough ordinance reserving the flagpole in front of the building for veterans' flags.

O'Brien said the community was not homophobic.

"That allegation, of course, is preposterous, as this Borough has proudly welcomed people of all backgrounds and beliefs throughout the generations and will continue to do so," he said in an open letter.

Activist thanks police for their response

Sposato thanked police for taking the matter seriously.

"Things that might seem small or insignificant to some folks might mean quite a bit to others. I hope that folks will reserve judgement until evidence is presented, as with any case," Sposato said in response to the police announcement.

"The flag represents the struggle for equality, it celebrates hard-fought and well-won rights, but we are also constantly aware that our rights, our families, are one Supreme Court vote away from being vanished," he said.

"It saddens me that the Pride Flag is an issue of contention, but when you have folks in positions of power actively campaigning for people to protest its flying, including Council President Donna Roberts, this is what happens. It’s small, and it’s sad, but together as a community we have to choose to turn the page on those who would divide us, and instead try to find ways to work together to give everyone a voice."

Police statement on the charges

Chief Daniel Plumacker's announcement on Facebook encouraged residents to report incidents of bias intimidation.

"The Sayreville Police Department is committed to protecting and serving all members of our community," the post says.

"We respect the rights of all our citizens regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other characteristic. Acts of bias or intimidation have no place in our community, and we will thoroughly investigate any such incidents to ensure everyone feels safe and respected in Sayreville."

