🔴 North Jersey shifts to Trump

🔴 Did Trump surge in New Jersey or did Harris drop the ball?

The finalized election results for New Jersey are now out and they show a massive shift toward President-Elect Donald Trump.

There were 61 towns and cities that flipped from voting for Joe Biden in 2020 to Trump this past November.

North Jersey, especially Bergen and Passaic Counties, saw massive shifts from Biden in 2020 to Trump in 2024, according to the data recently released by the Division of Elections.

Micah Rasmussen, the director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University said the "change into more of a red zone" could be explained by a lack of outreach from the national campaign.

Democrats in North Jersey were "on autopilot" and assumed New Jersey's 14 electoral votes would go to Vice President Kamala Harris, so they focused more on the Philadelphia area because Pennsylvania was a major swing state.

"North Jersey didn't get talked to very much. Voters in that part of the state didn't get talked to very much by these campaigns," Rasmussen said.

Biggest shifts in North Jersey

In Bergen County, 22 cities and towns flipped from Biden in 2020 to Trump in 2024. The largest swing in the county goes to Lodi where voters chose Biden by 21 points in 2020 and then chose Trump over Harris by 4 points in 2024 — a swing of 12 points in Trump's favor.

In Passaic County, Trump won Clifton by increasing his vote total by 8 points while winning the city of Passaic with an improvement of 16 points.

In Hudson County, only Kearny flipped red but it was a huge shift and significant in a deep-blue county. Biden won the town by 22 points but Trump took it by 2 points in 2024.

Morris County had six towns flip to Trump.

NJ towns that flipped for Trump in 2024 In the 2024 presidential election in New Jersey, Donald Trump won 61 municipalities he had lost to Joe Biden four years earlier. Those flipped municipalities are listed below by county and show the percentage difference in votes between Trump and Harris and between Biden and Trump. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Did Trump surge in New Jersey or did Harris drop the ball?

While Trump flipped 61 towns and cities in New Jersey, he didn't gain many votes in 2024 compared to 2020 when he lost.

Harris got around 387,000 fewer votes in New Jersey at the top of the ticket than in 2020 when she was on the ticket with Biden.

In comparison, Trump gained around 85,000 more votes from his previous performance.

"You can definitely say there was a Trump surge but you also can say that she struggled to get out all the votes," Rasmussen said. "So the answer is it's some of both, though certainly in magnitude, one is bigger than the other."

