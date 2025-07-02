Have you ever been at the beach and noticed people pointing out toward the ocean?

You look to see what they're so excited about, but you're not quite sure what it is.

Then, all of a sudden, you spot it!

A beautiful dolphin leaping out of the water.

Then you see another one and another. What an amazing sight to see, and before you know it, you're looking out at 10 dolphins!

But I was at the beach this past weekend and unfortunately, I didn't see any.

It got me wondering what beach in New Jersey gives you the best chance of spotting dolphins from shore.

From May to October, dolphins are spotted more frequently thanks to the warmer ocean temperatures, but where exactly are they most often seen?

The Best Dolphin Watching Off The Coast Of New Jersey

If you guessed Cape May, you are correct!

The southernmost tip of the state is considered a prime location!

It's where the Delaware Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean. "The unique coastline and sheltered bays provide feeding grounds and safe havens for dolphins and other marine species," according to the Cape May Daily News.

Early mornings and late afternoons are the best times for spotting dolphins.

I'll have to get up a little earlier for a better chance of seeing one!

Where To Go Dolphin Watching Off The Coast Of New Jersey?

If you're looking to get a little closer, here are the two dolphin cruises that are "highly recommended," according to the article.

1. Cape May Whale Watcher, dolphin and whale watching since 1993.

2. Thunder Cat Dolphin Watch, celebrating its 23rd season.

