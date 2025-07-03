New Jersey’s Debbie Harry still owns the stage at 80

July 1, 2025, Debbie Harry turns 80 years old.

There is nothing in her DNA that will stop her from performing the best in rock and roll. She has a drive and talent that is unmatched by younger musicians.

Debbie Harry couldn't care less what her birth age says; she lives by the motto, it is what you do in life that makes you feel older or younger than you are, and rock and roll makes her feel younger.

There is a reason she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2006; she met all the criteria to get into the hallowed Hall and then some.

Blondie, Debbie, Harry, 1977 (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)/ (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

She was raised in Hawthorne, NJ.

She went to grade school and high school, then headed over to graduate from Centenary College in Hackettstown, NJ. There is no question about her Jersey drive. Her voice is now at times an octave lower, but she still hits the notes that made her famous with her popular hits.

I had the pleasure of working with Debbie on a Monmouth County preservation and land space TV PSA.

In between shooting the piece, we talked about music, TV, and New Jersey. I found Debbie to be remarkably interesting and down-to-earth, although her music knowledge and experience are quite intimidating.

Blondie, Debby Harry, Performing (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Debbie wrapped up a long 2024-2025 tour that she just killed, and makes pop-up appearances now and then. I wish she performed more in New Jersey.

Debbie Harry is a New Jersey icon who has succeeded with her overwhelming talent and drive, which makes her a true Hall of Fame artist. New Jersey is lucky to have her.