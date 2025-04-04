Cops say NJ man with ‘assault rifle’ spurs hospital, school lockdown

Cops say NJ man with ‘assault rifle’ spurs hospital, school lockdown

Hackettstown assault rifle scare (Hackettstown Police, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

🚨Man with assault rifle reported to cops
🚨Lockdown at NJ hospital, school
🚨Gun was fake, police say

HACKETTSTOWN — It was a very tense afternoon, as a local hospital and school were both placed on brief lockdown as police received a call about a man armed with an assault rifle.

Hackettstown police responded on Friday at 2:20 p.m. to Willow Grove Street for a report of a person outside with an AK-47, who allegedly pointed the gun in the direction of Hackettstown Medical Center.

Hackettstown rifle scare (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)
Officers secured the area and Willow Grove Elementary School and Hackettstown Medical Center were placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted.

Investigators found that the reported weapon was a toy gun without an orange tip.

Hackettstown Medical Center (Google Maps)
William Meza, 32, of Hackettstown, was charged with disorderly conduct, a disorderly persons offense.

Hackettstown Department of Public Works also responded to the scene, in addition to police from Mansfield, Independence Township and Washington Township in Morris County.

