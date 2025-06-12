If New Jersey had a soul, where would it live? That’s what language-learning platform Mondly tried to discover with a nationwide survey asking over 3,000 people which town in their state best represents their cultural identity.

A few towns ended up at the top of the heap for the Garden State, but one stood tall above the rest. What would you guess?

I would have thought maybe Atlantic City.

It’s certainly one of Jersey’s more famous towns. It’s had a rich history. And it’s still going strong with gambling and entertainment.

But the winner was clear.

Bayonne took the top spot, earning the title of New Jersey’s “spirit town.”

Voters decided Bayonne is everything you’d want from a Jersey icon—bold, fiercely loyal, and full of personality.

The kind of place where neighbors argue about the best bagel shop but still have each other’s backs.

Tough on the outside, softer on the inside — just like Jersey itself.

The runners-up are frankly more confusing.

Vineland was named number two.

All I know about Vineland is it’s the home of New Jersey’s last surviving drive-in movie theater.

But Mondly’s results have it at number two for its diners, farmlands, and old school values.

Can my town of Freehold get some love here for third place?

I mean, come on, it’s so representative of this elusive place called Central Jersey, it’s where Bruce Springsteen is from, and we even have Jersey Freeze.

But no.

Third place belongs to Hackettstown.

Other than being known for the headquarters of Mars, which makes M&Ms, what does it have going for it to put it in third place, representing New Jersey’s cultural soul?

Frankly, not a lot.

A charming downtown and nice shops, and restaurants. But don’t we have that in Lambertville? In Red Bank? In Somerville?

But according to a Mondly language specialist, I don’t know what I’m talking about.

These towns aren’t always the most famous, but they live and breathe the local culture,” they said. “They show us how people talk, celebrate, and show up for one another.

Maybe we’re all just a little too into the part of New Jersey in which we live.

But if they say the cultural epicenter of New Jersey is in Bayonne, then who am I to disagree?

