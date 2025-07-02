Get ready for some serious summer fun. The folks over at the Count Basie Center for the Arts, along with Monmouth County Tourism, just dropped some pretty exciting news. They’re teaming up to launch ParkStage, a huge outdoor venue that’s going to start hosting performers in the summer of 2026. The spot? Right at the East Freehold Park Fairgrounds.

Why ParkStage Is Kind of a Big Deal

Adam Philipson, who runs the Count Basie Center, says this whole thing is about more than just building a cool stage. It’s part of the Basie’s 100-year celebration, and it’s also tied to the giant birthday bash America’s throwing for its 250th in 2026. Adam put it perfectly when he said it’s a way to honor the past while getting pumped about what’s next. It’s all about bringing people together, giving the local economy a boost, and filling our summers with those unforgettable moments.

Jeremy Grunin, who chairs the Basie Center’s board, added that ParkStage is basically another way they’re investing right back into the community. It’s going to open new doors for performers, draw visitors from all over, and keep building that cultural vibe that makes Monmouth County so great.

Who is Performing at ParkStage in Freehold?

They’re planning concerts with artists from all over the country and beyond. There’ll be music, comedy, and probably a bunch more that they’ll announce down the line. Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone said they’ve been working on this for years to make sure America’s 250th birthday is celebrated right. This concert series is shaping up to be one of the highlights.

It’s not just good news for music fans either. Freehold Township Mayor Maureen Fasano says each show is going to pump energy (and cash) right into local businesses. More people in town means more diners, shoppers, and hotel stays. And that’s a win for everybody.

Plus, the location is pretty sweet. Freehold is right in the middle of one of the fastest-growing parts of Jersey. Over 2 million people live within about 25 miles. There’s tons of parking and even VIP areas if you want to go all out.

Looking Ahead to an Epic 2026

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon shared how thrilled she is that the ParkStage concert series is going to be one of the standout events for both America’s birthday and the Basie Center’s big 100. They’ve been pulling together everyone from local towns and businesses to schools and arts groups to make this a celebration people will remember for a long time.

So yeah, if you’re already dreaming of jamming to more amazing live music without leaving Jersey, keep ParkStage on your radar. The full lineup will drop later this year, so there’s plenty to look forward to. It looks like Freehold is about to become the place to be.